Los Alamos residents in the Express Scripts network will have just one drugstore on the hill to fill their prescriptions after the company parts ways with Kroger in January. 

Express Scripts is breaking with the Cincinnati-based retailer over an impasse in contract negotiations, which will result in the two Smith's pharmacies in Los Alamos no longer filling prescriptions for people in the network. 

The split will affect Los Alamos National Laboratory employees, particularly those who live in town, because Express Scripts provides pharmacy services to the lab's workforce. 

Popular in the Community