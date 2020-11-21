Krispy Kreme, a favorite among doughnut lovers, vanished overnight from Santa Fe.
The doughnut shop was open Friday, but the store's sign at Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue was down Saturday morning. Doughnut labels were still in place in display cases.
The store's automated phone system did not indicate a closure.
Store management declined to comment, and corporate media relations officials in Winston-Salem, N.C., did not immediately respond to questions.
The Krispy Kreme website lists a “temporary closure” for the Santa Fe location.
The store opened in October 2015. When the store first opened, more than 150 people waited in line through the night and in some cases through the previous afternoon.
The only other Krispy Kreme stores in New Mexico are three in Albuquerque. Krispy Kreme has about 360 locations in 43 states.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.