Koi stolen from Santa Fe business

Someone has been purloining pricey, colorful fish from a Santa Fe business. Employees believe they have cracked the koi caper, they said, but the thief hasn’t yet been arrested.
Three times this month — twice in the past week — someone has made early morning visits to Santa Fe Landscapes & Water Gardens, 1718 Cerrillos Road, and netted a bevy of fish from an outdoor koi pond worth $4,300, according to sales manager Arianna Romero.
“So far, he has taken 10 fish over the last three weeks,” Romero said Friday.
Staff members were able to capture the thefts on video surveillance cameras.
During the second koi theft, the business’s cameras were stolen, along with aquatic plants, Romero said. Workers installed new cameras the next day that more clearly captured the image of the most recent theft, around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The video shows a hooded figure walking to the koi pond, kneeling down with a net, scooping up a fish and running off. The person returns a second time and, after several tries to catch a fish, runs off with another.
Romero said the thief, who drove a newer-model SUV, would pull into the parking lot, enter the complex with a fishing net and quickly scoop koi from the pool.
The thief dropped the fish into a small tank filled with water, took the tank to the SUV and fled, she said.
“He knows what he’s doing,” Romero said. “He’s familiar with our pond.”
Workers “have an inclination” about the thief’s identity, Romero said, adding they have given a name to police. They believe he is a former employee who was fired earlier this year.
While police have stepped up patrols in the area in the early morning, an arrest has not yet been made, Romero said.
A police spokesman did not answer a request Friday for information on the koi case.
Romero said the fish — some of which are more than 10 years old and weigh up to 25 pounds — have become a regular attraction for visitors. The remaining five in the pond “are visibly stressed from the recent koi abductions,” she said.
“We just hope that this person is caught,” Romero said. “And more than anything, that our little guys are OK. They really are beloved to us.”