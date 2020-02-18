Zozobra could get a bit boozy this year.
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which puts on the annual burning of Zozobra before a raucous crowd of tens of thousands of people at Fort Marcy Ballpark, is considering the sale of alcohol at the 96th torching of Old Man Gloom.
"If people are going to drink, we’d rather have some control over it than no control whatsoever,” event organizer Ray Sandoval said Tuesday.
Sandoval emphasized the idea of selling beer and wine only at the event is in the very early stages and that no decision has been made. He initially was reluctant to discuss it publicly but said he had pledged to be open and honest when he became event organizer and figured a newspaper story would be a great way to get the word out and solicit public input.
"We want to talk about this with our community partners," he said. "We want to talk about this with our neighbors. We want to talk about this with our downtown merchants. Obviously, we have to talk about it with our councilors and our city officials [and] police."
In a text message, District 1 City Councilor Signe Lindell, whose district encompasses Fort Marcy, wrote she didn't want to "speculate" until she was able to see a proposal and "have time to listen to my constituents and our public safety officials."
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Department did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
Renee Villarreal, the other District 1 city councilor, said in a message, "I haven’t seen anything come forth to the city council for consideration, so there is nothing for me to comment about at this time.”
The Kiwanis Club is essentially hoping to solve a problem with alcohol by serving alcohol.
Sandoval said a growing number of eventgoers have been sneaking alcoholic beverages into the event, prompting him to look for solutions. In years past, he said, the Kiwanis Club collected two 20-gallon trash bags of empty miniatures and other discarded liquor bottles. Last year, the number of 20-gallon bags filled with empty bottles of alcohol after the event climbed to seven.
"We pay attention to our trash because we’re looking for ways to be sustainable, and one of the things that we discovered was an increase in alcohol coming into the event," he said. "It's just a concern at this point, but I have seen a number of increases in the amount of miniatures and alcohol that is making it onto the field."
Sandoval said he shared his concern with a group of event organizers he belongs to.
"They pointed me to a couple of studies and a couple of articles that really talk about the fact that by having a controlled space for alcohol at these events, you actually cut down on alcohol consumption," he said.
Sandoval said his concern extends to people who are not just sneaking in miniatures but drinking large quantities of alcohol before the event.
"What people will do if they know they don’t have the ability to drink at the venue, they will pregame [drink before the event], and they will pregame in such a way that they ingest a larger quantity of more potent alcohol so they can have a buzz that will last a little bit longer," he said. "It’s those people who can become a problem at your event."
The Kiwanis Club has implemented other measures in the past to discourage people from taking alcohol into the venue.
"There was a while there where people tried to get in clear alcohol through water bottles, and we instituted a policy where we require those people to dump the liquid, and then we would provide water free of charge at the event," he said.
Alcohol isn't the only substance eventgoers are taking into the ballpark. When the lights go down before Zozobra is set ablaze, the smell of marijuana wafts into the crowd.
But it's the alcohol that's causing a stink.
When he first saw the growing number of empty alcoholic beverages on the field, Sandoval said he sought answers from the company that provides security at Zozobra.
"We wand people for security, but these miniatures are now plastic bottles with plastic tops and so it makes it very difficult to actually find these things," he said. "People will put them in their socks. They’ll put them in their underwear — places where we just can’t search."
Sandoval said his top priority is to continue to keep Zozobra a family-friendly event.
"We think that this is a step to ensure that it stays that way and that is by controlling the amount of alcohol that folks can consume and what types of alcohol they would consume at the venue," he said.
"We want to be proactive about keeping the event safe," Sandoval added. "We want to be proactive about keeping a certain flavor to the event. And we definitely want to keep it in a situation where people feel that they can have their kids come and that they’re going to have a good time and that they're not going to have to worry about folks who are going to partake too much."
