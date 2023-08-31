ABOVE: A Santa Fe police officer looks for evidence near the site of the Kit Carson obelisk outside the federal courthouse in downtown Santa Fe on Thursday night. The monument to the famous and controversial frontiersman and soldier was partially torn down Thursday night, apparently by a person or persons driving a white pickup. Jim Weber/The New Mexican LEFT: The obelisk dedicated to Kit Carson in front of the federal courthouse downtown is seen in 2020 after it was vandalized. Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo
Santa Fe police stand near the site of the Kit Carson obelisk outside the federal courthouse in downtown Santa Fe the night of Thursday, Aug. 31. The monument to the famous and controversial frontiersman and soldier was partially torn down Thursday night, apparently by a person or persons driving a white pickup truck.
A Homeland Security officer walks by the vandalized Kit Carson obelisk in front of the federal courthouse on South Federal Place last year. Carson was a frontiersman who had a role in the deaths of hundreds of Natives during the colonization of the West.
The obelisk dedicated to Christopher ‘Kit’ Carson in front of the federal courthouse downtown is seen in 2020 after it was vandalized.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo
The sandstone obelisk honoring controversial 19th century frontiersman and soldier Kit Carson was partially toppled Thursday night, the second such monument to fall in downtown Santa Fe since 2020.
The city’s Soldiers’ Monument on the Santa Fe Plaza was felled by protesters on Indigenous Peoples Day nearly three years ago — a testament, some said, to fulminating ethnic tensions in the state’s capital city and elsewhere in New Mexico.
The 20-foot monument, inscribed with the words “He Led the Way,” had been surrounded by a plywood box since 2020 — a defense against the fate of the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza and others around the country. But sometime Thursday night, authorities said the top of the monument in front of the U.S. District Courthouse was taken down, apparently by someone driving an older white GMC pickup.
At about 9:30 p.m., a New Mexican reporter observed the truck inches from the wooden barrier, with pieces of the monument in pieces nearby and a cable attached to the vehicle leading toward the downed obelisk.
Mayor Alan Webber condemned the vandalism.
“I’m outraged and I want those who did this to be caught and held accountable,” he said in a statement Thursday night. “Santa Fe Police are working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate this cowardly act. There is no place for this kind of criminal conduct in our community. We should all condemn it.”
Santa Fe police were called at 8:04 p.m., said Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez. He said federal authorities would take the lead on the case since the courthouse is federal property.
“The obelisk was taken down,” he said Thursday night. “We’re waiting for federal authorities to get here.”
No one was injured, police said. Police were still looking for the suspect or suspects Thursday night, who appeared to have fled on foot.
A man who did not want to be identified said he came upon the scene as the monument was being torn down and parked his truck in front of the suspect’s truck, boxing it in.
At about 9:45 p.m., a small crowd of onlookers had gathered and police were closing off streets near the toppled monument. Nearly a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles — mostly Santa Fe police but including one federal Department of Homeland Security truck — were on the scene.
The monument had been the subject of vandalism more than once since the 2020 toppling of the Plaza obelisk rocked the city. A year ago, graffiti was painted on the sandstone and the box that surrounded it. In the months leading up to the Indigenous Peoples Day protest that toppled the Soldiers Monument, the Carson monument was spray-painted in red letters near its base with the words: “Stolen Land.”
This latest act of vandalism comes just as the Fiesta de Santa Fe, an annual celebration controversial in some quarters of the Spanish reconquest of the city from the Pueblo Indians in 1692, gets ready to kick off. Earlier this week, after two contentious meetings drawing impassioned comment from both sides, the Santa Fe school board narrowly voted to allow the Fiesta Court to continue visiting public schools during school hours. Supporters of the Fiesta Court visits, including many Hispanic Santa Feans, called them a celebration of heritage, while some Indigenous commenters said school Fiesta activities glorify colonialism.
The monument was dedicated in 1885 to Carson, who fought Native Americans several times during his lifetime. He settled in New Mexico and served as a federal Indian Agent responsible for some tribes and pueblos in what then was the New Mexico Territory.
Carson led an effort to force Navajos to relocate to the Bosque Redondo reservation near Fort Sumner. Historians say Carson and his men destroyed crops and killed livestock. Overwhelmed, starving and exhausted Navajos surrendered in 1864 and were forced to march about 300 miles; the infamous journey became known as The Long Walk and ended with hundreds dying. Thousands more died while living in the small village in Eastern New Mexico.
The Long Walk remains a source of pain to many Native Americans, who point to the march as a brutal example of racism.
Carson, who died in Colorado in 1868 but was buried in Taos, also led Union troops at the Battle of Valverde in Central New Mexico.
The monument honoring him was dedicated on Memorial Day 1885, with about 5,000 people in attendance. According to noted New Mexico historian Marc Simmons, many were men who had served with Carson at Valverde.
On the day of the dedication, Simmons wrote, “the obelisk was unveiled to reveal the pillar of stone wrapped in an American flag. At the same moment, an attending artillery battery from Fort Marcy fired a thunderous salute.”