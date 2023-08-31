The sandstone obelisk honoring controversial 19th century frontiersman and soldier Kit Carson was partially toppled Thursday night, the second such monument to fall in downtown Santa Fe since 2020.

The city’s Soldiers’ Monument on the Santa Fe Plaza was felled by protesters on Indigenous Peoples Day nearly three years ago — a testament, some said, to fulminating ethnic tensions in the state’s capital city and elsewhere in New Mexico.

The 20-foot monument, inscribed with the words “He Led the Way,” had been surrounded by a plywood box since 2020 — a defense against the fate of the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza and others around the country. But sometime Thursday night, authorities said the top of the monument in front of the U.S. District Courthouse was taken down, apparently by someone driving an older white GMC pickup.

