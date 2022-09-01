TAOS — Kit Carson Electric Cooperative made its final payment in August on a $37 million deal to exit its contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission, completing a six-year transition expected to help cut customers' bills by as much as 25 percent and allow the co-op to continue its focus on renewable energy.
According to the cooperative, members saw 12 "wholesale power rate increases in 13 years" under a prior contract with Tri-State, which has relied heavily on fossil fuel sources.
After Tri-State declined to make changes to align with Kit Carson's vision of more sustainable power in Taos County and other areas it serves in Northern New Mexico, the co-op reached a $37 million exit agreement in 2016.
Kit Carson now partners with Guzman Energy, a "wholesale power provider" that helped the co-op finance the exit cost and sign a 10-year wholesale power supply contract. The co-op estimates the new contract will save between $50 million and $70 million over the course of the contract — savings that are passed on to member-owners.
The contract will not impose limits on local renewable energy generation.
On June 3, Kit Carson energized its newest 170-acre solar array on U.S. 64, hitting its goal of generating 100 percent of its daytime energy through solar power by 2022.
The co-op also developed 15 megawatts worth of battery storage to serve as a safeguard and is continuing to make progress toward meeting the state's goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 45 percent by 2030.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication ofThe Santa Fe New Mexican.