TAOS — Kit Carson Electric Cooperative made its final payment in August on a $37 million deal to exit its contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission, completing a six-year transition expected to help cut customers' bills by as much as 25 percent and allow the co-op to continue its focus on renewable energy.

According to the cooperative, members saw 12 "wholesale power rate increases in 13 years" under a prior contract with Tri-State, which has relied heavily on fossil fuel sources.

After Tri-State declined to make changes to align with Kit Carson's vision of more sustainable power in Taos County and other areas it serves in Northern New Mexico, the co-op reached a $37 million exit agreement in 2016.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

