Nathan Aronson managed to survive a skiing accident, a tree branch falling on his head and a stroke in his twilight years.
But ultimately, it was COVID-19 that took his life.
"This is what 235,000 families around the country are going through right now," said Aronson's wife, Marie Bass, referring to the number of deaths in the U.S. resulting from the novel coronavirus. "We are just one of many — and just one of many more to come."
Aronson, who was an ever-vibrant Brooklyn native with a penchant for constant curiosity, died peacefully with the sun shining on him at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on Oct. 29, just two months shy of his 89th birthday.
Bass said her husband was diagnosed with COVID-19 just over two weeks ago, though he did not exhibit any symptoms of the respiratory virus. At the time, he was a resident of Kingston Residence of Santa Fe, where he had been living for some time, suffering from dementia.
Two female residents of the Santa Fe-based assisted living facility — one in her 80s, one over 100 — also died from the virus this week, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Kingston has had at least seven COVID-19 deaths, with 40 known cases among residents and 26 among staff, according to the Health Department.
Kingston spokesman Adam Springer had no comment Friday on the COVID situation at the assisted living facility.
The disease has cut a deadly path through the nation's nursing homes. As of Oct. 25, some 63,600 nursing home residents in the U.S. have died from the virus, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. More than 281,000 cases have been reported in nursing homes around the country as well.
Though Bass said she is not happy with how the federal government has dealt with the virus — "this could not have been handled any worse" — she said Kingston personnel were caring with her husband and communicative with her. She added she has no anger or criticism at any of the health care facilities that took care of her husband over the past year and a half.
She said it was becoming more difficult for Aronson to recognize her during their last few visits. But he never lost his sense of humor, once engaging her in a plot to hire a horse and use it to help him escape Kingston and ride onto the prairie.
"He had probably never been on a horse in his life," she laughed.
Aronson, who was interred Thursday at Santa Fe National Cemetery, was born on Christmas Day, 1931. He liked to joke to others, "You get the day off on my birthday."
He was the fourth child of a Jewish immigrant family from Poland who left Europe before the Nazi occupation of that country and the subsequent Holocaust.
Though he was a product of the Great Depression, his wife said Aronson looked back at his childhood with great joy, recalling trips to the outdoors. The experiences fostered a deep love of nature.
He left high school before graduating to join the U.S. Air Force in the postwar era. During his military career he served as a radar technician, a talent that came in handy when he joined the Federal Aviation Administration. Over time, he became a team leader in the agency's efforts to design an air traffic control system.
Later he used that expertise to open his own consulting firm in Washington, D.C. That's where Bass met him in 1984. By then, he had married and divorced twice and had a daughter.
Speaking at her husband's memorial service on Thursday, Bass read a letter she wrote her husband: "You and I fell in love on our first date. We didn't admit that at the time." They married in 1988.
The couple moved to Santa Fe in 2006 after Aronson retired. Bass said he loved traveling, cooking — she didn't recall cooking dinner once in their marriage of over 30 years — and driving flashy cars.
Bass' son Tim Carey said everything he learned about being a man came from his stepfather.
"He was not an emotional guy, he was not a sentimental guy — he was a worker," he said. "He taught by example. He taught me how to dress, how to cook, how to work. And he taught me to always be curious."
Brenda Bauer, who worked as Aronson's caregiver for the past few years, said during his memorial service that he taught her life was not something to ever be feared.
"He would never, ever think that you couldn't do something," she said. "He wouldn't put up with any self-pity."
Among Aronson's friends was Teresa Leger Fernandez, elected on Tuesday to represent the 3rd Congressional District. She also spoke at the memorial service, recalling how he peppered visitors with questions as he prepared meals.
"The engineer in him wanted to put things together," she said.
She added her friend had the ability to love and evoke love.
“Teaching us how to love is the greatest purpose anyone can serve,” she said.
Bass said her husband crammed a lot of living into 88 years.
"They say a cat has nine lives," she said. "He had 99 lives."
Carey said his only regret about the way his stepfather died is "we couldn't have 500 people together to send him off at the service; we couldn't be next to him in the hospital to say goodbye."
