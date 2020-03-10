An Albuquerque woman died in a head-on crash Friday in Pecos.
Maria Jesusa Roybal, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 4 on N.M. 50, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday in a news release.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m., when investigators believe an 18-year-old man driving a 2017 Nissan westbound on N.M. 50 made a left turn and was struck by a 1990 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 55-year-old Albuquerque man.
It is unknown why the man driving the Nissan made the left turn, according to the news release.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was unknown, the news release states.
Roybal, who was not wearing a seat belt, was riding in the Chevrolet pickup, police said.
A third passenger in the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old man from Glorieta, suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by medics.
Investigators say alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.