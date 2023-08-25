Hunting limits would increase for black bears while slightly decreasing for cougars in a plan the state's wildlife chief presented to the New Mexico Game Commission on Friday, amid a heated debate on how far the state should go in managing these predators' populations.
Seasonal hunting limits for bears would be bumped up in several areas of the state, raising the total kills allowed to 864 from the current 804.
Cougar hunting limits would remain the same in all but one management zone, where it would be reduced by 17 kills, reducing the yearly limit to 563.
Commissioners are scheduled to make a decision on the proposal in October.
Opening bears and other fur-bearing predators to more hunting is often a contentious issue throughout the West, with wildlife advocates decrying the increased killing of animals they say are vital to the ecosystem while ranchers and hunters generally support the effort.
"We respect the science, and we respect both sides of what's being presented — and we're trying to strike a balance," Commissioner Sharon Salazar Hickey said.
Several conservation groups questioned the science on which the hunting limits were based.
The studies that meet peer-reviewed standards show the agency has overestimated the predators' populations and allowed overhunting, said Mary Catherine Ray, wildlife chair for the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter.
At the same time, recent wildfires have ravaged large swaths of habitat, while the state is beset with a prolonged drought and record-setting temperatures, Ray said. Research shows that randomly killing these animals doesn't strengthen prey populations or reduce conflicts with humans — though hunting too many can have adverse impacts on their survival, she said.
"We call for a reduction of the kill quotas across the board for both bears and cougars for the next four years," Ray said.
Stewart Liley, the state Game and Fish Department's head of wildlife management, said the commonly used term "quotas" is incorrect because the state isn't trying to achieve these numbers but rather is placing a ceiling on how many of the animals can be hunted.
New Mexico's overall kill limit now is 8% to 12% for a mature population of bears and 17% to 24% for cougars. Hunters aren't allowed to kill cubs or kittens or mothers accompanying the babies.
Liley said the hunting limits for bears in most parts of the state is set at about 10%, even though research shows the populations could sustain up to 14%.
"We're taking more of a conservative approach to ensure that would be a sustainable harvest," Liley told commissioners. "An important part is we set the limit at 10%, but we never reach that 10% on a larger basis."
Liley insisted solid science is applied to determine the density of bears and cougars in a given area. Hair snares are used to collect bits fur from bears for DNA testing, he said, referring to strands of barbed wire set to rip off a small piece of fur without harming the animals.
The methods for collecting the data and tracking the population density in the various zones has been peer reviewed and published in a wildlife management journal, Liley said.
To estimate cougar densities, the agency captures the big cats, fits them with radio collars, surveils them with cameras and then recaptures them, he said. Tracking the cougars this way also reveals how they migrate to another area, perhaps because food and water are becoming scarce.
This technique is a change from the old model of trying to pin down cougar populations based on habitat, Liley said. It monitors the cats' density across all habitat, no matter how lush or sparse, creating a more accurate picture, he said.
One hunting advocate praised Liley for what he described as effectively addressing the conservationists' complaints.
"Not everybody endorses hunting, but it's a part of our society; it's a part of our culture," said Courtney Stamper of the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers New Mexico Chapter. "The reality is the scientific approach, peer reviewed … is striking a balance between the interests of the hunting crowd and the conservationists that would never hunt at all."
In emailed comments, one conservation group contends the research the agency relied on to draft the proposal contains evidence the bears in the Sandia Mountains are inbred because they've been isolated from other bear populations and have suffered high mortality, including from hunting.
"Climate change and other drivers of habitat degradation and fragmentation will put bears elsewhere in New Mexico at risk of inbreeding," wrote Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. "The department should adopt a much more cautious approach and keep far more bears alive — instead of authorizing the killing of more of them."
Commissioner Fernando Clemente Jr. said the discussion is about how to manage hunting, not whether to halt it.
"We're here to discuss conservation," Clemente said. "We're not here to discuss preservation. Conservation is usage of our natural resources. Human population is increasing, more and more impacts to wildlife populations. So we have to manage."