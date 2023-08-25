Hunting limits would increase for black bears while slightly decreasing for cougars in a plan the state's wildlife chief presented to the New Mexico Game Commission on Friday, amid a heated debate on how far the state should go in managing these predators' populations. 

Seasonal hunting limits for bears would be bumped up in several areas of the state, raising the total kills allowed to 864 from the current 804.  

Cougar hunting limits would remain the same in all but one management zone, where it would be reduced by 17 kills, reducing the yearly limit to 563. 

