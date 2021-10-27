Perched on a pole at the entrance to Fort Marcy park is a television full of books — the first of four artist-designed Little Free Libraries planned for parks around the city that invite the public to take or leave a book inside them.
“I brought my favorite book; in any of these little libraries, I always bring To Kill a Mockingbird,” Santa Fe City Councilor Signe Lindell said at an unveiling Wednesday. Lindell said she asked the immersive arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf to collaborate on the project.
The TV-shaped library was created by Sam Taccetta, 34, a Meow Wolf artist and fabricator who lives in Albuquerque. He built it from painted sheet metal and polycarbonate.
“I thought it’d be a fun, ironic take on a little library,” he said.
Also attending the unveiling were City Councilors Roman Abeyta and Carol Romero Wirth, Santa Fe school board President Kate Noble, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez and Mayor Alan Webber.
Two dozen students and teachers from Tesuque Elementary School also were on hand.
“How many of you like books out there? Do you have a favorite book?” Noble asked the students. “Well, it turns out, reading is the foundation for everything that you do in school, because when you read, what happens?”
“We learn!” the kids shouted.
Noble replied: “That’s really the point of school. And reading unlocks whole worlds. Has anybody ever felt like they unlocked a world with a book?”
Ellen O’Donnell, a fourth grade teacher at Tesuque Elementary, said her students were reading about earthquakes in class.
“This quarter, we’re reading a lot of nonfiction," she said. "We’re doing a multidisciplinary unit on Earth processes.”
Once the little library was opened, students filled it with a dozen books they had brought.
In the next few weeks, three more artist-created little libraries will be installed and opened. Public ceremonies are scheduled Wednesday at Salvador Perez Park, Nov. 10 at Genoveva Chavez Community Center and Nov. 17 at Rancho del Sol Park. All begin at 9 a.m.
“We work with Meow Wolf to locate parks that are heavily used specifically by young folks,” said Melissa McDonald, interim Parks Division director, adding she hopes convenient locations will translate to more books circulating in the community.
“Pick up a book. Drop a book,” she said. “It’s just in your daily routine.”
