Eve Phillips and her sons Micah, 9, and Jacob, 7, arrived 10 minutes late for Saturday’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.
“I didn’t get any eggs,” Micah said during the Santa Fe family’s 1-mile return walk from the event in Ragle Park to their vehicle.
Organizers scattered 14,000 plastic eggs, plus 100 bags of candy, and small toys in four fields for age groups, said Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic, director of community engagement and city clerk for Santa Fe. In a matter of minutes after the “10 a.m. sharp” start, children ranging from 1 to 10 years old picked up the loot. Children who found the 25 golden eggs received prizes such as water tables, scooters and bikes.
Sponsored by the city of Santa Fe, Food Depot, Hope UC and Santa Fe Little League, the Easter Egg Hunt normally attracts several thousand children, Bustos-Mihelcic said. Participants were asked to bring canned goods for the Food Depot food bank.
The event has been around for at least 30 years, but in recent years was held at the Municipal Recreation Complex, she said.
“We took a break the last two years due to COVID, but are excited for it to be back,” Bustos-Mihelcic said. “This is one of our biggest community events.”
Organizers moved the Easter Egg Hunt to Ragle to coincide with the afternoon opening ceremonies of the Santa Fe Little League’s 70th season.
“When we found out we would have opening ceremonies and the Easter Egg Hunt on the same day, we coordinated with the Little League president, [their board] and our staff and made a decision to move it to the same park in an effort to allow more kids to participate and make it easier for parents,” Bustos-Mihelcic said.
“The Santa Fe Little League program has been a community cornerstone since 1952,” said league President Aaron Ortiz. “This event is truly about bringing the community together.”
The city planned to have firetrucks and police vehicles on display in addition to garbage and recycling trucks, a snow plow and tractor.
Children also received free books.
As for the Easter Egg Hunt, Greg Lucero and Claudia Castillo’s 2-year-old son, Lyo, found more eggs than his older brother, Oliver.
“I got distracted and was talking to my friends,” said the 8-year-old from Santa Fe. “The next thing I knew, the eggs were gone.”
Khristie Garrett planned to take her 8-year-old son, Patrick, to a store to buy a toy after he didn’t get any eggs.
“There were just too many kids and not enough eggs,” Garrett said.
Jesse and Emily Gabriel’s daughter, Sophia, picked up numerous eggs.
“She kind of paused at first and I helped her out and got her moving,” Emily Gabriel said about her 2-year-old daughter, who brought a toy carrot to the event for the Easter bunny.
Jayden Valenzuela, 6, got
11 eggs. “I almost got a golden egg, but a girl got it,” said Jayden, who was at the event with his mother, Paola Valenzuela, 25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.