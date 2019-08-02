Alysa Jones doesn’t mind the 4:30 a.m. wake-up calls.
And she’s absolutely fine with walking, washing and feeding her pigs long before the sun ever rises.
She’s even come to grips with the fact that a pig is smart enough to open a gate, which may explain why there are two latches securing the pen inside the barn at her Moriarty home.
All that work and lost sleep are worth it when a judge plants a prize on your pig at the county fair.
For Jones and dozens of other teens and kids who brought their animals to the Santa Fe County Fair this week, the meticulous care and feeding of cattle, pigs, chickens and other farm animals is a point of intense pride, and a reminder that hard work and daily commitment still pay dividends in New Mexico’s rural stretches.
“Waking up in the morning is my favorite part — seeing them when they’re all hungry and waiting for me and then walking them. They’re so happy roaming around,” Jones said of her pigs.
Rocket, Jones’ 238-pound spotted pig, received a second-place prize in his weight class Thursday. In all, Jones brought five pigs to the fair through 4-H, a youth development organization that teaches life skills with projects that range from raising livestock to computer science to art.
The fair, which began with a horse show Sunday and ends with a dance Saturday night, includes competitions in which judges rate animals on their appearance and perceived quality of their meat. Christina Turner, the 4-H county director in Santa Fe County, estimated that around 70 young people presented livestock at the fair, and each attempted to sell one animal at auction Friday evening.
“Sometimes I get a little bit sad knowing that we’ll sell them,” Jones said, “but we always knew that, so you try not to get too attached.”
While Jones, in her sixth summer of raising pigs, is accustomed to letting go, not every contestant is ready to bid farewell after the auction.
“It’s a little sad. I don’t want to say goodbye,” said 9-year-old Kiara Paiz-Naranjo, who has spent the summer before her fourth grade year at Santa Fe’s Amy Biehl Community School raising goats and lambs on her grandparents’ land in Pojoaque. She spent part of Friday preparing to part with Karmel the goat.
“I like getting to know their personalities, but the shows are the best part,” Paiz-Naranjo said. “You can show off your animal.”
The livestock shows at the fair are the culmination of the 4-H livestock project, but Jones and others plan to take their pigs to events like the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque in September and the Eastern New Mexico State Fair in Roswell in October.
In the pens across from Jones, Moriarty High classmate Wylie Schwebach talked about the eight pigs he transported from his home in Estancia to the fair.
Schwebach said he inspects the health of each pig around 6:30 p.m. every night before feeding each a daily, eight-pound serving of food.
“Coming to shows is a break from the farm and a time to destress,” Schwebach said. “You spend five months with these animals, and now you get to show off something you’re proud of. You’ve got to understand, these animals wake up after us, eat before us, and go to bed before us.”
“It’s like the pigs come before us,” Jones added over the oinks.
“They do,” Schwebach said. “So, if you’re not proud of them at a show, then you shouldn’t be doing this.”