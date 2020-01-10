A state district judge on Friday ruled a woman charged with playing a role in the fatal shooting of a Rio Arriba County teen will be jailed until her co-defendants' trials after she violated the conditions of her release multiple times.
Savannah Martinez, 25, accused of being a passenger in one of two vehicles that prosecutors say were involved in the death of 18-year-old Española Valley High School student Cameron Martinez, accepted a plea deal calling for her to testify as a key witness for the state in other cases.
According to search warrants, Savannah Martinez helped lead investigators to trash bags containing bullet casings and mail from two men suspected of opening fire on a car carrying Cameron Martinez and his friends.
She was released from jail on electronic monitoring after taking the deal but was arrested last month on suspicion of more than 20 violations.
At a Dec. 18 hearing, Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne warned Savannah Martinez she was out of chances.
But in late December and early January, Martinez was accused again of violating the terms of her release by making unauthorized stops at a gas station and along a highway in Northern New Mexico.
"These are persistent violations," Sanchez-Gagne told Martinez during a hearing Friday. "The court's uncertain why you continue to defy the orders of the court."
Martinez's attorney, David Foster, argued she was merely stopping for gasoline and food as part of her job caring for kids. He noted she's allowed to work and attend appointments as part of her release conditions.
The judge rejected those arguments.
One of two witnesses who took the stand Friday was Thomas Lovato, the grandfather of a child Martinez said she was supposed to pick up Dec. 29 at a gas station parking lot in Ohkay Owingeh. She was given permission to pick up the child but was not permitted near the pumps or inside the store.
According to her GPS monitor, prosecutors said, she went in the store anyway.
She didn't even pick up the child for care, prosecutors said.
Lovato, who said he was a close friend of Cameron Martinez's father, testified that the child was at home all day and that neither he nor his wife nor his daughter would allow Savannah Martinez to watch the child.
Foster disputed Lovato's account and said he would present the child's father as a witness, along with text messages showing Savannah Martinez had cared for the child that day. However, he was not able to produce the texts or the witness.
The attorney declined to comment after the hearing.
In the second violation, Savannah Martinez was accused of making an unauthorized stop near a boat launch along N.M. 68 during an approved trip Jan. 3 to a marijuana dispensary in Taos.
Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols said last month he would consider terminating Martinez's plea deal if she violated her conditions of release again. He did not say Friday if the deal was in jeopardy.
Martinez pleaded guilty in May to a charge of tampering with evidence. Under her deal, if she cooperates with prosecutors in cases against four co-defendants set to stand trial later this year, she will receive three years of probation. Her sentencing hearing has been delayed until after those trials.
Three of the defendants are accused of being shooters in the case — Mark Hice, 23; Axel Zamarron, 19; and Anton Martinez, 20. They will have separate trials on first-degree murder and other charges. Hice's trial is scheduled in March, Zamarron's in April and Anton Martinez's in May.
The fourth defendant facing a murder trial, 22-year-old Brittany Garcia, is accused of driving one of the cars for the shooters. Her trial is scheduled in June.
