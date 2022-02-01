A key legislative panel put its stamp of approval Tuesday on a record-high $8.47 billion budget that would increase state spending by roughly $1 billion over the current fiscal year.
The House Appropriations and Finance Committee voted 15-3 to advance the spending plan, which includes average 7 percent salary increases for teachers and state employees and $25 million for evidence-based criminal justice reform initiatives, including stipends to hire new police officers.
The proposed budget also calls for $145 million for lottery scholarships and $53 million for the Opportunity Scholarship program to provide free college tuition for the next five years.
In addition, the budget contains $319 million for transportation projects, including upgrading Cerrillos Road from St. Michaels to St. Francis drives.
"This 234 pages represents a great deal of spending," said Rep. Phelps Anderson, I-Roswell. "It's clearly a record budget that carries not only record appropriation but also carries a great deal of change for New Mexico in education, law enforcement [and] in our various health initiatives as we recover from the pandemic."
Lawmakers who voted against the budget proposal questioned whether the spending was prudent.
"This budget is like a dream budget," said Rep. Randall Crowder, R-Clovis. "I still find myself stumbling a little bit at the 13.8 percent recurring funding that's being proposed."
Crowder said the proposed budget seems to fill every need.
"But I am struggling to believe that it is sustainable," he said. "If oil and gas goes sideways or we have volatility, or if the federal government doesn't continue the flow of COVID dollars to our state, we're going to be in deep trouble."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.