Early voting for the Nov. 2 local election — combining municipal races, water association positions, school district issues and community college board seats — will get underway Tuesday, when absentee ballots requested by voters will begin to be mailed out and in-person polling and voter registration sites will open.
Below is a rundown of what voters in various areas of Santa Fe County can expect to see on their ballots and other key information about the upcoming election.
City of Santa Fe
Mayor
u Alan Webber, incumbent
u JoAnne Vigil Coppler
u Alexis Martinez Johnson
Santa Fe City CouncilDistrict 1
u Signe Lindell, incumbent
u Joe Hoback
u Brian Gutierrez
u Roger Carson
District 2u Carol Romero-Wirth, incumbent
District 3 u Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, incumbent
u Lee Garcia
District 4u Amanda Chavez
u Rebecca Romero
Edgewood Town Commission
Position 1u Kenneth Brennan
u Ralph Hill
Position 2u Jerry Powers
Position 3u Audrey Jaramillo
Position 4u Filandro Anaya
u John Bassett
Position 5Sterling Donner
School board seats
Santa Fe Public SchoolsDistrict 5: Sascha Anderson, who was appointed to the position Sept. 1 following the death of Lorraine Price.
Moriarty-Edgewood School DistrictPosition 1: Rebecca “Becky” King Spingle and Linda Hudson
Position 5: Lyndsi Donner, write-in candidate
Pojoaque Valley School District
Position 4: Susan Rudolph Quintana
Position 5: Sharon Dogruel and Jerome Lujan
Santa Fe Community College Governing BoardPosition 1: Linda Siegle, incumbent
Position 4: Xubi Wilson
Water Districts:
Edgewood Soil and Water Conservation Board: Bill Bruce King
Pojoaque Soil and Water Conservation Board Position 3: Jose Varela Lopez
Eldorado Area Water and Conservation Board Position 3: Elizabeth Roghair
Eldorado Area Water and Conservation Board Position 5: Gregory Hart
Early voting ballots
Request an absentee ballot online and check or change your voter registration information through the Voter Information Portal at the Secretary of State’s Office website, sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections.
Important dates
Oct. 5: Last day to register online, the first day absentee ballots will begin to be mailed out and the start of same-day registration and in-person early voting.
Oct 5-15: Early voting
Oct. 16-30: Expanded early voting
Nov. 2: Election Day
Early voting locations
u Town of Edgewood Administrative Offices, 17A State Road 344, Edgewood
u Pojoaque County Satellite Office, 5 W. Gutierrez, Suite 9, Pojoaque Pueblo Plaza 17839 U.S. 84
u Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive
u Christian Life Church, 121 Siringo Road
u Max Coll Corrido Community Center, 16 Avenida Torreon
u Santa Fe County Fair Building, 3229 Rodeo Road
u Abedon Lopez Community Center, 155A Camino de Quintana, Santa Cruz
Municipal race debate
Later this week, The New Mexican will host a series of three debates, in conjunction with the Santa Fe County League of Women Voters, for candidates vying for City Council seats and the mayor’s office. Each of the debates will be livestreamed on santafenewmexican.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Following is the schedule:
Tuesday: City Council District 3 and 4
Wednesday: City Council District 1
Thursday: Mayoral candidates
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.