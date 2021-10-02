Early voting for the Nov. 2 local election — combining municipal races, water association positions, school district issues and community college board seats — will get underway Tuesday, when absentee ballots requested by voters will begin to be mailed out and in-person polling and voter registration sites will open.

Below is a rundown of what voters in various areas of Santa Fe County can expect to see on their ballots and other key information about the upcoming election.

City of Santa Fe

Mayor

u Alan Webber, incumbent

u JoAnne Vigil Coppler

u Alexis Martinez Johnson

Santa Fe City CouncilDistrict 1

u Signe Lindell, incumbent

u Joe Hoback

u Brian Gutierrez

u Roger Carson

District 2u Carol Romero-Wirth, incumbent

District 3 u Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, incumbent

u Lee Garcia

District 4u Amanda Chavez

u Rebecca Romero

Edgewood Town Commission

Position 1u Kenneth Brennan

u Ralph Hill

Position 2u Jerry Powers

Position 3u Audrey Jaramillo

Position 4u Filandro Anaya

u John Bassett

Position 5Sterling Donner

School board seats

Santa Fe Public SchoolsDistrict 5: Sascha Anderson, who was appointed to the position Sept. 1 following the death of Lorraine Price.

Moriarty-Edgewood School DistrictPosition 1: Rebecca “Becky” King Spingle and Linda Hudson

Position 5: Lyndsi Donner, write-in candidate

Pojoaque Valley School District

Position 4: Susan Rudolph Quintana

Position 5: Sharon Dogruel and Jerome Lujan

Santa Fe Community College Governing BoardPosition 1: Linda Siegle, incumbent

Position 4: Xubi Wilson

Water Districts:

Edgewood Soil and Water Conservation Board: Bill Bruce King

Pojoaque Soil and Water Conservation Board Position 3: Jose Varela Lopez

Eldorado Area Water and Conservation Board Position 3: Elizabeth Roghair

Eldorado Area Water and Conservation Board Position 5: Gregory Hart

Early voting ballots

Request an absentee ballot online and check or change your voter registration information through the Voter Information Portal at the Secretary of State’s Office website, sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections.

Important dates

Oct. 5: Last day to register online, the first day absentee ballots will begin to be mailed out and the start of same-day registration and in-person early voting.

Oct 5-15: Early voting

Oct. 16-30: Expanded early voting

Nov. 2: Election Day

Early voting locations

u Town of Edgewood Administrative Offices, 17A State Road 344, Edgewood

u Pojoaque County Satellite Office, 5 W. Gutierrez, Suite 9, Pojoaque Pueblo Plaza 17839 U.S. 84

u Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive

u Christian Life Church, 121 Siringo Road

u Max Coll Corrido Community Center, 16 Avenida Torreon

u Santa Fe County Fair Building, 3229 Rodeo Road

u Abedon Lopez Community Center, 155A Camino de Quintana, Santa Cruz

Municipal race debate

Later this week, The New Mexican will host a series of three debates, in conjunction with the Santa Fe County League of Women Voters, for candidates vying for City Council seats and the mayor’s office. Each of the debates will be livestreamed on santafenewmexican.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Following is the schedule:

Tuesday: City Council District 3 and 4

Wednesday: City Council District 1

Thursday: Mayoral candidates

