A highly anticipated report on a state-run program designed to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities function in society by providing them with at-home services and care identified a long list of deficiencies and recommended a series of reforms to prevent the abuse, neglect and exploitation of disabled people.
They include the following:
Finding: Interactions between state employees and people enrolled in the program can be more “check the box” rather than ensuring enrollees’ quality of care and well-being.
Recommendation: Consider expanding the current case management model to include a broader social aspect to complement the current medical model, responding holistically to a client and embracing the neurodiversity model of care, in which a developmental disability is accepted as a valued part of human neurologic diversity.
• • •
Finding: Definitions of key program concepts are individually interpreted, leading to inconsistent behaviors.
Recommendation: Define concepts, including expected behaviors, and create a unified vision for operational guidance and to help drive culture change and alignment.
• • •
Finding: Stakeholder input is often sought late in the process of designing and launching program changes, generally when the changes are ready to be executed.
Recommendation: Seek public input early, which improves risk management and strengthens the program’s ability to deliver high-quality care and safety.
• • •
Finding: The current program model does not assess risk to identify those most at risk for harm or delayed care.
Recommendation: Consider assessment tools used in other state waiver programs to identify risk and then increase the frequency and intensity of services around high-risk clients while also monitoring lower-risk clients.
• • •
Finding: Strategic planning has not been occurring annually as it had in the past, delaying needed program updates. In addition, programs have not been modernized to meet the needs of a growing younger client population and the influx of new clients.
Recommendation: Develop a forward-looking framework for the Developmental Disabilities Waiver program that identifies needed improvements, focused on four key goals: expanding access to personalized, age-appropriate services; ensuring equitable distribution of resources; improving quality; and enhancing the use of data and evidence to improve program outcomes.
• • •
Finding: The Department of Health does not have a unified business system for waiver programs and oversight.
Recommendation: Develop a single platform that houses or connects waiver-related data sources to ensure all data is digitized and key information about clients can be captured in a single record.