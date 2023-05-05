St. Elizabeth Shelters' third annual Kentucky Derby Day fundraiser at the HIPICO equestrian event center will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring a meal served up at 32-person communal tables.
The event will feature live music and live and silent auctions where Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival posters from the years 1999 to 2005 signed by artist Dan Namingha will be up for bid.
The meal will be prepared by Cowgirl BBQ. Tickets are $125 per person or $225 for two and include two mint juleps per person. Additional beverages will available for purchase at a bar run by the Mine Shaft Tavern. The winner of a "Golden Ticket" raffle — limited to 100 tickets — will win a trip to their choice of three destinations: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nev.; or Tuscany in Italy, outreach coordinator Calvin Fields said Friday.
The derby will be shown on a large screen during the meal, and the event will culminate with a hat parade at 4 p.m., Fields said.
HIPICO is located at 100 S. Polo Drive, Santa Fe, 87507.
Tickets can be purchased at steshelter.org or by calling 505-982-6611 ext. 104.
Proceeds from the event benefit St. Elizabeth's, which provides homeless individuals and families with emergency shelter, food, case management and counseling.