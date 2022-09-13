Colleen Sisneros of Santa Clara Pueblo wraps up a small black-on-black pot for a customer Tuesday afternoon at her stand in front of Tees & Skis on Washington Avenue. Sisneros first tried at pottery at age 9, making a small clay lizard. She learned her craft from her father OKhuwa Ping, who learned from his mother and grandmother. Today, Sisneros’ three children are keeping the tradition alive and making pottery of their own.
Leland Martinez straightens pottery at his wife Colleen Sisneros’ stand Tuesday afternoon. In addition to helping at the stand, he collects the red clay from Santa Clara Pueblo for the family's pottery.
