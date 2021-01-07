For a few moments, it looked as if violence would break out.
A man with a long rifle slung over his shoulder and a handgun on his hip accused a fellow protester — this one unarmed — of stirring up the dogs at Wednesday's rally at the Roundhouse.
The unarmed man had a canine that may have fired off the first bark in a salvo of snarls, leading to a brief verbal altercation between the two pro-Trump supporters.
Within seconds, several Santa Fe Police Department officers stepped in to diffuse the tension, speaking in soft tones and urging both men and their dogs to go their own way. Within a minute, perhaps, it was all over: no fists thrown, no gunplay.
Such tense scenes are not uncommon for those who must protect the state Capitol building these days. But as anger, tactical gear and guns become commonplace at large-scale protests, officers assigned to secure the Roundhouse are faced with increasing worries in a world where no government building — including the U.S. Capitol — is a safe haven.
Major Luis Hernandez, who oversees the Special Operations Bureau for New Mexico State Police, said officers protecting the Roundhouse during these protests are becoming more and more like referees — outnumbered and under pressure.
"We have to watch what is going on at a protest or demonstration; we really have to keep an eye out to make sure people are not being violent and detect the signs," he said Thursday.
Signs?
"Like how people are talking to each other," he said. "Are they pointing fingers? Are they screaming? How far apart are they from each other?"
But given the times, Hernandez said volume and emotion are only two of the factors that come into play.
"It doesn't help when you see a dozen people in a protest armed with rifles and tactical gear who are not police officers," he said.
Despite near-weekly protests at the Roundhouse by Trump supporters who, in many cases, argue the November election was rigged, only spotty incidents of violence have been reported. Sheer numbers likely play a role: Thousands of people were at the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday. At the New Mexico Capitol, there were between 200 and 300.
Still, police worry about the potential for more trouble. In November, a man said an armed Trump supporter assaulted him and his vehicle during a Santa Fe protest. In December, up to eight men were caught on video in a street brawl during a demonstration near the Roundhouse.
With nearly two weeks to go before Inauguration Day, continued protests at the state Capitol are likely, and many protesters who spoke during Wednesday's demonstration said their fight will not end once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Hernandez said police departments are aware of that likelihood. He said they monitor publicized calls for protests, review online sites threatening violence and talk with one another about how best to plan for a mass protest.
"For any protest we have to take the actions we do very carefully, because it involves the exercise of First Amendment rights," he said. "I’m all for that. I don’t think you will find police officers who are against the First Amendment. We value the constitutional right for people to be out there and exercise their rights."
Hernandez said the challenge is to ensure such gatherings don't develop into criminal acts — the destruction of personal or public property, putting people's lives at risk or even blocking traffic.
He said it's difficult for police to arrest anyone who hasn't crossed the line into that criminal territory. But critics have questioned police actions when violence was apparent.
Police did not arrest anyone in the street brawl incident in December because by the time they arrived on the scene, no one involved wanted to cooperate, New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano told The New Mexican at the time.
Officers are aware of the potential for armed conflict at such events, even if no guns are in sight, Hernandez said.
"There’s always that sense of heightened awareness in the crowd," he said. "Even if we don’t see weapons physically, we always assume people in the crowd are gonna be armed. We have to assume that some of the people there are there to cause harm — whether it’s to property, to the public or to law enforcement."
He said officers "absolutely" have a fear of violence breaking out.
"We take that very seriously," he said. "We are constantly thinking about possible threats, the possibility of violence, and how to intervene and diffuse those events."
He said police lay out, in advance, how to react to any number of possible scenarios and plan an "a, b, c and d" list of appropriate response tactics.
And if that doesn't work?
"You improvise as the situation is evolving, and you improvise to make sure you still have an adequate response for it," he said.
He said law enforcement officials often head off the potential trouble in advance — tracking down people who are proposing to incite violence in advance. This happens a lot, he said, because members of the public tip off his team based on what they see or hear in person or on social media sites.
At the Roundhouse, city police play what Deputy Chief Paul Joye called an "important" backup role to state police at sites like the Capitol. He said both agencies had been preparing for Wednesday's event for weeks, aware a much larger protest likely would take place in Washington, D.C., on the same day.
"While we were in the middle of this, we were also very aware of what was happening across the country," he said of Wednesday's demonstration in Washington. "And clearly there was this opportunity for things to go bad at our own Capitol while we’re in the midst of witnessing this historical event at the U.S. Capitol.
"Certainly it’s concerning and scary that something like that could have played out here — or that there are some folks who were hoping it could have played out here," Joye said.
But as protests and demonstrations grow — and the potential for out-of-control violence grows with them — Hernandez said police are well aware that American citizens have a right to gather and make their voices heard.
"In other countries, people are arrested for exercising certain rights or religions or having certain beliefs or supporting a certain candidate," he said. "That’s not something this country is founded on. That is something our officers hold very dearly — the value that the Constitution guarantees for our citizens."
