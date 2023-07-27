Rick Martinez, who formerly maintained the red caboose at Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, near the train car earlier this month. Board members of the nonprofit Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc. decided they are not going to put a “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” logo on the caboose.
A nonprofit board charged with beautifying Santa Fe has changed its mind about adding its slogan to the red caboose at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive.
Board members of the nonprofit Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc. — also known as Keep Santa Fe Beautiful — decided they are not going to put a “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” logo on the landmark caboose.
Chris McLarry, president of the board, said in an interview Thursday that the board would not be pursuing the idea “at this time.”
“We’re just planning on a revamp of it [the caboose], a freshening-up of it,” he said.
He said the caboose needs a paint job and a change of fonts in the lettering for the words “Santa Fe, New Mexico” that are on one side of the caboose.
The nonprofit, which is working on cleaning up and upgrading the intersection area around the caboose, instead plans to paint a nearby utility box on one of the medians red and yellow with the words “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” on it, McLarry said.
McLarry denied that public pushback led to the nonprofit’s decision to back off of its original plan. The logo idea “was never a focus,” he said.
“The whole intersection was our focus, beautifying the whole area,” he said.
The board initially discussed the proposal at a June 14 board meeting. During the discussion, then-board member Rick Martinez, who played a pivotal role in buying the caboose from Santa Fe Southern Railway in 2015, said he spoke against the proposal and resigned from the board a few days later in protest.
Martinez then began soliciting public support to put a halt to the initiative. He told The New Mexican the caboose “belongs to the community and not to a corporate logo that they want to put on it.”
In an interview Thursday, Martinez said the new plan “does sound better.” But he expressed concern about any new lettering being added to the caboose given that Carol Branch, executive director of the nonprofit, told radio talk show host Richard Eeds last week that one possible idea is to change the lettering to “Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe.”
“There’s no need to change it; people love it as it is,” Martinez said.
The group hopes to raise $50,000 for the intersection upgrades, McLarry said, and is holding a golf tournament in Santa Fe on Sept. 23 to raise funds.
Although the nonprofit, and not the city, owns the caboose, the 2015 license agreement between the two says use of the caboose is “restricted to the placement, display and maintenance” of the train car.
It says any other use of the caboose — including commercial activity, housing, a display of art or advertising — is allowed only with the written consent of the city.
Santa Fe Southern Railway officials disclosed efforts to find a buyer for the caboose early in 2015, which prompted Martinez, then president of the nonprofit’s board, to launch a campaign to raise enough money to buy and maintain the caboose for the Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc.
Martinez had, years earlier, led an effort to paint the caboose, a project that included a bright yellow zia and the words “Santa Fe, New Mexico,” on both sides.
Martinez raised enough funds — about $21,000 — to buy the caboose, priced at $14,000, from Santa Fe Southern Railway. The leftover money was set aside for maintenance and landscaping needs.
Tom Hyland, the artist and sign painter who painted the lettering on the caboose, said in an interview Thursday he is glad the “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” logo idea is dead.
“Putting any kind of corporate logo or political statement on a public icon is not cool,” he said.
He said the caboose, which he called “the crowning glory of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful,” draws people “who are constantly taking photos of it.”