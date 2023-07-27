070323_LS_Caboose_1_RGB.jpg

Rick Martinez, who formerly maintained the red caboose at Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, near the train car earlier this month. Board members of the nonprofit Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc. decided they are not going to put a “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” logo on the caboose.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A nonprofit board charged with beautifying Santa Fe has changed its mind about adding its slogan to the red caboose at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive.

Board members of the nonprofit Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc. — also known as Keep Santa Fe Beautiful — decided they are not going to put a “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” logo on the landmark caboose.

Chris McLarry, president of the board, said in an interview Thursday that the board would not be pursuing the idea “at this time.”

