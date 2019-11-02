FARMINGTON — A new U.S. Navy ship named after the Navajo Nation is closer to reality after a keel-laying ceremony was held late last week in Houma, La.
The future USNS Navajo, the lead ship in the Navy’s new class of towing, salvage and rescue vessels, will be built in Houma at the shipyard operated by Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.
The company was awarded a $63.5 million contract in March for design and construction of the ship, which is scheduled for completion in 2021.
A keel laying is the ceremonial recognition of the start of a ship’s construction and the joining of the ship’s modular components and the keel serves as the symbolic backbone of the vessel, according to a Navy news release.
The Navajo class will support fleet operations and will be capable of towing Navy ships.
The ship’s crest reflects its connection to the Navajo people, with the depiction of a horned toad — a symbol of protection — and the use of black, white, turquoise and yellow to signify the four sacred mountains.
The crest’s motto is written in the Navajo language and translates to “the vessel of the protectors of life.”
Among those who attended the ceremony at the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center were Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Speaker Seth Damon, Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne, Miss Navajo Nation 2006-2007 Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw, former Speaker LoRenzo Bates, former Navajo Nation Council Delegate Jonathan Hale and five delegates from the current council.
The Navajo Nation Council has been in support of naming the ship and its class after the tribe since 2014. Hale sponsored the first bill that backed the name.
Bates, who was speaker when the council supported federal legislation in 2017 by U.S. Sen. John McCain to use the Navajo name, called the event “historic.”
“It is a major accomplishment for the Navajo Nation and, most definitely, for the veterans that have served and continue to serve,” Bates said.
