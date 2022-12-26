Kathleen Abeles wasn’t born in Santa Fe, and she didn’t die in the City Different, either. But through years of serving on different boards for local institutions and forging relationships with people from all walks of life, she made the city her home.
Her daughter, Liza Lutzker, said Abeles employed a quiet strength throughout her life, rarely detailing her efforts to give back to her adopted city. Even later in life, despite failing health, she chose not to talk much about herself or her accomplishments.
“She wasn’t one to self promote, but she deserves kudos and recognition,” Lutzker said.
Abeles died Thursday in Walnut Creek, Calif., after battling with lung problems for decades. She was 77.
Born Kathleen Koretz in Chicago on Jan. 12, 1945, she graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in mathematics and education. She worked in Chicago for IBM as a systems engineer after being hired in 1967 as one of only five women brought on board in a 50-person hiring cycle.
She spent time teaching math and creating a computer department at a Chicago private school before moving to Santa Fe in 1975. Abeles worked as a computer consultant while serving as a director at the Bank of Santa Fe and went on to be a member — and later chairwoman — of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s board of trustees.
She became a licensed realtor in 1990 and served on the board of directors for La Familia Medical Center. She was its board president from 2006-08 and also dedicated time to the New Mexico Commission for Community Volunteerism.
Lutzker said her mother also served as the only woman on the Bank of Santa Fe’s 15-person board of directors when she was selected in August 1978.
“She was not a strident feminist, but she was … always someone, a woman, who was very clear about maintaining her own finances and having her own set of things,” Lutzker said. “She was a feminist in her own right, in her own way.”
Abeles was married to her husband, Richard Abeles, for a little over 54 years. The couple formally met at a benefit dance for a hospital in the Chicago area, although Richard didn’t win her over immediately.
“She came home from that dance, and her mom asked if she had met anyone nice, and she mentioned someone else and didn’t mention [my dad] at all,” Lutzker said, laughing.
Richard Abeles called Kathleen’s house about two nights later and found himself speaking with his soon-to-be father in law. Kathleen wasn’t home, so her father took a message and told Richard she would call him back.
“She was very upset because she didn’t think it was appropriate for him to offer the fact that she would call, but she called,” Richard Abeles said. “We probably talked for about an hour and a half. That was the start.”
The couple married in 1968 before embarking on a globetrotting adventure that took them to about 50 countries a year later. Abeles and her husband met numerous people throughout their trip who sung Santa Fe’s praises, leading the Chicagoans down a path that would make the city their home for 46 years.
Aside from her public efforts to give back to the city, Richard Abeles said his wife helped a number of people. He detailed how she took the initiative to help pay for their housekeeper’s son to go to college and encouraged Richard to help another person who worked for them to buy a house.
“It was sort of typical of Kathy that she would find out about these problems and then do what she could to help,” Richard Abeles said. “She didn’t go tell people ‘Oh, I’m helping out so and so, and then doing this and that and the other thing.’ They were just things that she thought needed doing.”
Kathleen and Richard Abeles moved from Santa Fe in 2021 to be closer to their daughter in California and to ensure she could remain as healthy as possible given her declining health. Lutzker said a doctor told her mother the altitude in Santa Fe was not good for her and moving closer to sea level would be a positive change.
“Not to throw shade on my dad, my dad knows everybody. But my mom was really, like, friends. … She developed very close friendships, and I think leaving those friends and her community was a difficult decision for her,” Lutzker said.
She added she hoped people here would remember her mother as an empathetic and compassionate person who led with her actions — and will follow in her footsteps to “make things better” in the community.
“Most people knew her to be a wonderful, loving, amazing person. But I think just having a full picture of her life is something that we, I, would like for people to know about,” Lutzker said. “I think she touched a lot of people.”