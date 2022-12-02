Those who know Karen Velarde Lashley can't come up with enough words to describe her: inspiring, committed, detailed, thorough, professional, patient, encouraging.

She's always at the finish line, cheering on the girls she coaches through Girls on the Run Santa Fe, a nonprofit that trains girls to complete a 5K while learning valuable life skills like confidence, kindness and decision-making. The group's mission: to make the world a better place, one girl at a time.

Velarde Lashley, 59, said she was never much of a runner when she was young, but she has spent the last 16 years coaching girls in the sport at Piñon Elementary School. 

