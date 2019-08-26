The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday nullified election law changes enacted by state lawmakers this year, ruling that planned alterations to terms of office for certain elected officials were unconstitutional.
District attorneys, judges and county officials from around the state challenged the changes in three separate lawsuits, arguing that, among other things, the new rules would create confusion and make the terms of some office holders longer than what is called for in the state constitution.
The election schedule changes, which proponents had cast as a “50-year tune-up” of election laws, easily passed both chambers of the Legislature before being signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The state Supreme Court had scheduled oral arguments in the cases for Sept. 13, but New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey announced Monday that the court vacated that setting and directed the Secretary of State’s Office not to implement the challenged election cycle changes.
“The court issued rulings invalidating the changes as ‘an unconstitutional alteration’ of the terms of offices for the officials,” Massey wrote.
“The challenged sections of law would have temporarily extended the terms of some elected officials as part of an effort to revise which offices appear on the ballot in gubernatorial or presidential election years,” Massey said. “The new law would have staggered terms of district and metropolitan court judges. In the staggering transition, some judges would have temporarily served longer terms than provided for in the New Mexico Constitution.”
One challenge came from the New Mexico Association of Counties, the Otero County County Commission and Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage.
Another was filed by a group of 13 state district judges, including Mary Marlowe Sommer of Santa Fe, plus Albuquerque Metro Judge Victor Valdez and the District and Metropolitan Court Judges Association.
The third was brought by eight district attorneys from around the state. District Attorney Marco Serna of Santa Fe, who is seeking election to Congress next year, was not part of this petition.
Orders issued by the state’s high court Monday didn’t contain a detailed legal analysis of the issues but stated that “an opinion explaining the decision of the court” will be released at a later date.