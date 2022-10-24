Supreme Court Justice Julie Vargas — an appointee with a combined six years' experience on the state's appellate courts — faces challenger Thomas Montoya in her bid to keep her spot on the state's highest court in November's general election. 

Vargas, 54, says voters should choose her — affirming her appointment by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2020 — over her opponent because she has more varied professional experience. 

Montoya, whose campaign ads feature the slogan "Law Before Politics," says people should elect him because he's a Republican and his election would help balance the distribution of political affiliations on the Democrat-dominated court. 

