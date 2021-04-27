State Supreme Court Justice Barbara J. Vigil — the longest-serving member of New Mexico's highest court — announced her imminent retirement Tuesday in a video on YouTube.
"This has been a difficult decision to make because serving on the bench has been such a tremendous honor," Vigil said in a 32-second clip.
Vigil's retirement will be effective at the end of June, according to a statement issued by the Administrative Office of the Courts. She has served since 2012.
A native New Mexican, Vigil was valedictorian of her graduating class at the now-defunct St. Catherine Indian School in Santa Fe, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from New Mexico State University and obtained her law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law. She was a judge in the state's First Judicial District — which serves Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties — from 2000 until her election to the state Supreme Court.
Vigil started several juvenile drug court programs while serving as a district judge. On the state Supreme Court, which she headed as chief justice from 2014-16, she advocated at the Legislature for families in abuse and neglect cases and participated in collaborative efforts such as the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, which sought to improve judicial services for youth.
She also oversaw the reorganization of the Judicial Education Center, which provides training for judges and represented the state's highest court on the New Mexico Tribal State Judicial Consortium.
The state Supreme Court is currently composed of two men and three women, all Democrats. It sets policy for all the state's lower courts and hears appeals in cases involving life imprisonment, Public Regulation Commission decisions and election challenges.
Vigil's departure completes a cycle of retirements that have resulted in replacement of the justices on the Supreme Court in the past three years.
Chief Justice Michael Vigil, who was sworn in on Dec. 31, 2018, is now the court's most senior member. Justices Shannon Bacon and David Thomson joined the court in February 2019; Justice Julie Vargas took office in January.
Chief Justice Michael Vigil — no relation — said Barbara Vigil helped smooth those transitions and brought new justices up to speed.
"She's been very much a leader of the court, even when others have been chief justice," he said, adding Barbara Vigil's combination of institutional knowledge and technological know-how were key to keeping the courts open during the pandemic.
"I've worked with countless dedicated professional volunteers outstanding judges, justices and judicial staff whose commitment to the judicial system has been amazing, especially during the pandemic," Barbara Vigil said.
Supreme Court justices, who are paid $148,000 a year and serve eight-year terms, can be elected or appointed, but if appointed must win election to their post in the next general election and must be retained by 57 percent of voters at the end of each term to remain on the bench.
The University of New Mexico School of Law's nominating commission will hold an online meeting June 17 to interview applicants who would like to be considered to succeed Vigil on the court, Administrative Office of the Court spokesman Barry Massey wrote in an email Tuesday.
The nominating commission will interview the applicants and send a list of recommendations to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office for consideration.
