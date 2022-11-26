Sitting at a table in the Saveur Bistro restaurant she runs with her husband, Bernie, Dee Rusanowski gestured to an old menu to prove her point.

There it was: the breakfast sandwich, comprising ham, eggs and cheese, that she used to make at Dee’s Restaurant decades ago. The culinary concoction was offered on buns or muffins for $1.80 at one time.

Then, one day, Rusanowski said, she decided to wrap the ingredients in a tortilla. And when a young patron asked her to add some potatoes, she threw some hash browns into the mix.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community