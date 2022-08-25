A lawsuit alleging Santa Fe Public Schools punished an administrator who complained about bad behavior by her peers and high school athletes is in the jury’s hands now.

Former Santa Fe High School Assistant Principal Kelly Rinaldi said in her 2020 complaint school officials began retaliating against her after she pushed for an investigation into sexual misconduct and cyberbullying by basketball players in 2017. Rinaldi said the poor treatment continued for two years thereafter, eventually leading to her discharge.

"Everything flowed from that," Rinaldi's attorney Linda Hemphill told jurors in her closing argument.

