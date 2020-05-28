Jury trials pending for criminal and civil cases in New Mexico can resume June 15, the state Supreme Court announced Thursday.
Before trials can start, however, the chief judges of the state's 13 judicial districts must each submit a plan to the Supreme Court that details operating procedures and precautions to address public health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Thursday afternoon, only the 12th Judicial District, which covers Otero and Lincoln counties, had submitted a plan, said Barry Massey, a spokesman for the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts.
Chief Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer of the First Judicial District Court, which includes Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties, said her district plans to submit its plan by the end of June and resume trials in mid-July.
“As our state gradually reopens, courts can safely resume jury trials as local conditions permit,” New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said in a news release. “In resuming jury trials, our courts will rigorously follow COVID-safe practices developed by public health authorities.”
Judicial districts must ensure people can maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet in courtrooms and jury selection rooms, the news release said.
Sommer said courthouses in the First Judicial District are installing Plexiglass dividers and preparing packages of personal protective equipment for jurors.
The Supreme Court also issued an order Thursday that gives people an extra 30 days to pay fines and fees due to any magistrate, metropolitan, district or municipal court in the state between May 30 and June 30.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.