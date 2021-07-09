Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a Santa Fe man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a Michigan man.
Zachary Gutierrez, 20, is accused of killing 64-year-old Richard Milan, who had stopped in Santa Fe during a cross-country trip and was walking his dog along Airport Road on Sept. 26, 2018, when police said he encountered a group of teens and exchanged words with Gutierrez before being shot twice.
Police have said Gutierrez, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, stood over Milan’s body and laughed after shooting him. But his attorneys have said evidence has come to light since the shooting that indicates it may have been Jesus Arrieta-Perez — the only other male in the group of five teenagers — who shot Milan.
A judge declared a mistrial in March when prosecutors argued Arrieta-Perez should have a defense attorney present when he testifies because Gutierrez’s attorneys would likely ask about a pending federal criminal case against him and how it influenced his decision to testify against Gutierrez. After the mistrial, prosecutors decided to retry the case.
Arrieta-Perez initially said he didn’t see who shot Milan. But after being arrested on a weapons charge and questioned by agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Arrieta-Perez claimed Gutierrez was the shooter.
A court-appointed attorney will represent Arrieta-Perez during Gutierrez’s trial, court records show.
After the shooting, police interviewed a man named Santiago Romero, who said he ran to the scene from a nearby church after he heard three shots fired that night.
Romero said he saw five young people and four of them ran away, leaving one young man standing over Milan’s body shouting something, according to court documents.
Romero’s description of the person who stood over Milan’s body — someone with a heavy physique and “uncombed, grizzly hair” wearing tan shorts and a black top — bears more similarity to Arrieta-Perez than to Gutierrez, according to Gutierrez’s defense attorneys.
Romero is not expected to testify at trial because the state has been unable to locate him, according to pretrial motions.
His statements will be introduced to jurors through the lapel camera footage recorded by police, but attorneys will not be able to ask him questions on the stand about what he saw.
“Despite being the only impartial witness at the scene, who gave a detailed description of the shooter, no police officer or detective ever attempted to interview him again,” Stephen Aarons, one of Gutierrez’s attorneys, wrote in a pretrial motion.
In a separate motion filed in June, Aarons asked the court to inform the jury there was a full moon the night of the shooting. Aarons said that detail will be important in helping jurors judge the credibility of statements Romero made to police about what he saw that night.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.