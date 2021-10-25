A Santa Fe County jury recently handed down a punishing verdict in a civil case against Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, ordering the hospital to pay $9 million to a man who suffered a broken hip after being tackled by hospital security guards in 2018.
More than half the award — $5 million — is punitive damages, generally imposed only in cases in which jurors feel the defendant's actions were particularly reckless, careless or intentional.
The jurors' decision, delivered earlier this month following a two-day trial, resolves a lawsuit filed in 2018 by a Santa Fe man with schizoaffective disorder who said in his complaint he was undergoing a mental health crisis at the time he was admitted to the hospital in April 2018 and was taken down in the hallway by hospital security guards when he attempted to leave.
Daniel Hirshey, then 29, suffered a broken hip in the incident, and subsequently had to undergo two surgeries, according to his lawsuit.
Hirshey said in the complaint the hospital should have been prepared to handle mental health patients who might try to leave the hospital.
"The fact that security felt compelled to 'tackle' [Hirshey] during what has been described as an 'altercation' represents inadequate training, inadequate staffing, inadequate polices and a cultural disregard for the appropriate way to manage patients in [Hirshey's] condition," his attorney wrote.
The jurors found the hospital was negligent in the case, which led to the man's injuries, according to a special verdict form.
"The jury recognized how significant this was in [his] life and that he had gone to the hospital kind of in the middle of a crisis and had something really bad happen to him that shouldn't have," Hirshey's attorney, Lee Hunt, said in a phone interview Monday. "I think the jury response really recognized [him] as a human and how much he had gone through that wasn't justified."
According to court records, part of the altercation between the man and the security guards was captured on a video surveillance camera. But portions of the incident — starting just before the takedown and ending when he was on the floor — were missing from the footage.
Hunt said he was told by jurors after the trial they were struck by the lack of a "behavioral health response team" at the time of the incident.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center spokesman Arturo Delgado wrote in an email such cases prompt an internal review and "this case will be no different."
"We are an organization that is continuously focused on zero harm, and feedback from this verdict will allow us to improve the care we provide our patients and our community," Delgado wrote. "It also provides us with an opportunity for training and retraining of any member of our workforce as may be relevant to their duties."
In response to a question about whether Christus has a behavioral health care response team, Delgado wrote: "As of earlier this year, Christus St. Vincent employs four psychiatrists and a nurse practitioner who provide 24/7 coverage for the hospital (and clinics if necessary). They respond to patient needs or employees identifying concerns or problems."
Since 2018, Delgado wrote, the hospital has had "a special unit dedicated to behavioral health patients in crisis" in its emergency department, which is staffed by behavioral health nurses and counselors.
Another case in which the hospital is accused of injuring a patient who was being seen in connection with a mental health concern is scheduled to go to trial next month.
Davida Simon, 73, says in a lawsuit filed in state District Court in 2019 she refused treatment at Christus St. Vincent but was held down and forcibly injected and suffered injuries to both hips and a torn rotator cuff.
Simon said in a telephone interview Monday she was taken to the hospital against her will after she called 911 during an oral dispute with her then-fiancée, who told first responders she was suicidal.
She wasn't suicidal, Simon said Monday, but said a few things that someone who doesn't know her may have misinterpreted as threats of self-harm.
Her son, who is a physiatrist, called the hospital to tell providers nothing was wrong with her, Simon said. But she said hospital staff members refused to listen and injected her with Haldol — another name for the psychotropic medication haloperidol, which is used to treat various mental and mood disorders — against her will.
Simon said she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident and has been unable to return to work.
"I've never been the same," she said. "Why didn't they just hold my hand and ask me if I was OK, not criminally assault me?"
Mark Garcia, a Santa Fe man diagnosed with schizophrenia, filed a similar lawsuit against the hospital in August, claiming Christus St. Vincent staff members also injected him with Haldol against his will when he was involuntarily committed in 2018 after his neighbors called police to say he was loudly talking to himself inside his own home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.