TAOS — Jurors in Raton deliberated for only an hour Friday before finding a Taos County man guilty of second-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting in August 2019 of World Cup Cafe owner Patrick Larkin.
The verdict came after three days of witness testimony and lengthy closing arguments by state prosecutors and defense attorney Tom Clark, who argued Gregg Steele had shot Larkin, his neighbor, in self-defense.
Due to the quick nature of the jury’s decision — which included convicting Steele of two counts of tampering with evidence for moving Larkin’s .22-caliber rifle and his body — Clark said he plans to file a motion asking the court to set aside the verdict for lack of substantial evidence.
“That’s the fastest jury verdict on any case I’ve ever seen, and I have some concerns,” Clark said. “There’s no way after four days that they actually spent sufficient time reviewing the [jury] instructions.”
Prosecutor Consuelo Garcia disagreed. “It may be concerning," she said of the quick verdict, "but what the jury did today is exactly how the process is supposed to work.”
Eighth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Shannon, who presided over the case, agreed the jury’s deliberations were quick but said Steele now stands guilty.
Steele faces up to 22 years in prison. His sentencing hearing, which has not yet been set, will take place in Taos.
The trial, which began Tuesday following jury selection Monday, was moved to Raton from Taos due to its high-profile nature. It concluded Thursday with a quick round of testimony from witnesses for the state and the attorneys' closing arguments.
Some facts of the case were undisputed: Larkin discovered one of his goats mauled to death in the middle of the night outside his home in Ranchos de Taos. He fired several rifle shots in the air. He had an encounter with Steele that ended in his death, and his body was moved to a spot down the road.
While prosecutors portrayed Steele as the aggressor and noted holes in his story about what occurred that night, Clark argued his client had killed Larkin to defend himself from an armed neighbor who had ventured onto his rented property.
Jesus Arellano, who found Larkin’s missing rifle; Jeremy Cozart, who shared a jail cell with Steele and said Steele had confessed to him about killing Larkin; and two medical experts took the stand Thursday.
The defense chose not to call any witnesses.
Steele had claimed in sometimes conflicting statements to witnesses that Larkin had attempted to come onto his rented property in the middle of the night with a gun. As Larkin crossed his fence line, Steele had said, Larkin began firing shots. However, investigators found no shell casings in the area.
Steele also maintained he had shouted and whistled loudly, attempting to alert Larkin to his presence.
Garcia argued someone fearing for his life would not have done that. “You’re going to run away or stay hidden, not whistle and jump out,” she said.
Steele claimed a struggle ensued; he wrestled a pistol away from Larkin and then shot him in self-defense.
Ian Paul, a pathologist with the state Office of the Medical Investigator, testified that Larkin’s gunshot wounds seemed inconsistent with a close struggle. There was no stippling — or residue from gun powder — around Larkin’s wounds, indicating he was shot from a distance greater than three feet, the doctor said.
Steele’s former cellmate, Jeremy Cozart, told the court Steele had talked about Larkin approaching him with a pistol and a holster. But the defense couldn’t prove Larkin owned a pistol. His partner, Andrea Meyer, and friend Dan Broadhurst both testified he did not have a pistol. Meyer, Larkin's partner of 12 years, said he only owned the rifle to shoot vermin on the property.
There was evidence Steele owned several guns.
Garcia also noted there was no sign of a struggle on the property where Steele lived. Though, there also was no evidence presented to suggest the incident occurred on Larkin's land.
Larkin's body was discovered in sagebrush about 20 feet off Cuchilla Road, not far from the men's homes.
Clark maintained Steele had shot Larkin in self-defense and, in a panic, tried to move the body.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
