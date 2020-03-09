A Santa Fe jury found Edward Laird guilty of breaking and entering and criminal trespass Monday for breaking into a storage shed in Madrid in March 2019.
Laird, 54, has a record of property crimes that stretches from coast to coast and has become notorious in the villages of Cerrillos and Madrid in the past few years, where he's suspected of sleeping in vacant homes while committing burglaries.
During a trial that lasted less than two hours Monday, jurors watched surveillance video that showed Laird enter the shed and notice the camera, which then stopped gathering footage.
"The male was inside a locked structure on the posted and fenced off gated 20-acre property," said an affidavit for an arrest warrant for Laird, filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Jurors deliberated for about an hour before returning the guilty verdict.
Laird faces a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison for his conviction on the fourth-degree felony charge of breaking and entering, and 30 days in jail on the misdemeanor trespassing charge.
Laird has been accused of property crimes in New England, Oregon, Florida and elsewhere in the Southwest.
He gained notoriety nationwide in a 2009 incident in Santa Fe in which he was accused of burglarizing an art collector's home and taking a piece of art believed to be a sketch by Vincent van Gogh of his 1888 painting The Night Cafe. The sketch had an estimated value ranging from $250,000 to $1 million, according to news reports.
The stolen sketch was found at a consignment shop in Raton, with a price tag of $250. Laird was arrested on a warrant in the case in 2010 in Vermont, where he was suspected of burglarizing condominiums at a resort. He was extradited to New Mexico and convicted of the art theft and served two years in prison, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department.
He's been charged with property crimes in New Mexico about a dozen times in the past decade, court records show.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested him in a vacant home on Red Rock Road, west of the villages of Cerrillos and Madrid, in March 2019.
He was released to an Albuquerque halfway house in October at the request of his public defender, but was arrested again in December. Prosecutors had filed a motion to revoke his release from jail, saying he had failed to report to the halfway house when ordered to do so and that his GPS monitor showed he was in the vicinity of Bisbee Court south of Santa Fe on the same day a van was stolen from the area.
Detectives say Laird was later spotted driving a white van in the Red Rock Road area, according to the motion to revoke his release, and the van was later recovered in Albuquerque a block away from where GPS coordinates placed Laird.
That case and several others are still pending against him.
Laird is being prosecuted by the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, which has a task force dedicated to prosecuting prolific vehicle theft offenders statewide, according to a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, who said in an email that the superintendent of insurance asked to take over 11 cases against Laird.
