Kody Martinez speaks with his attorney, Ben Mondragon, during his trial this week in the state District Court in Taos. A jury found Martinez guilty of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence after a friend was struck and killed in August 2021.
TAOS — A jury found Kody Martinez, 29, guilty this week of two out of three charges he faced in a case accusing him of operating a vehicle that struck and killed Uvaldo "UV" Lopez in August 2021 in the mountains of southeastern Taos County.
After three hours of deliberations Wednesday, a jury found Martinez guilty of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. The jury deadlocked on a charge of homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and the lesser charge of reckless driving.
According to court documents, Martinez, Lopez and another man — Larry Rael — were drinking in the mountains on Aug. 20, 2021, when Lopez’s truck became stuck. While they attempted to free the truck, Lopez was struck and died, according to a law enforcement investigation.
Rael, who has since died, said during a preliminary examination that he and Lopez attempted to rock the truck back and forth as Martinez sat behind the wheel, according to prosecutor Lucas Helper.
“Martinez got behind that wheel and drove that vehicle drunk, and that is why Mr. Lopez is dead,” Helper said in his closing remarks, reminding the jury that the position of the driver’s seat was in a forward position, and that Martinez, the smallest of the three men, was the only person who could have fit in the seat.
Meanwhile, Martinez's attorney, Ben Mondragon, argued it was impossible for the jury to determine beyond a reasonable doubt Martinez was at fault.
The jury also was given an instruction to consider a count of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving if it did not determine Martinez was drunk at the time. According to court records, Martinez admitted to law enforcement he had been drinking at the time of the incident. While law enforcement found alcohol bottles at the scene, Mondragon noted there was no DNA or other physical evidence tying the liquor to Martinez.
“Really, this case is about Mr. Rael,” Mondragon said in his closing statement, pointing out it was Rael’s testimony versus Martinez’s. Helper called a forensic pathologist to testify at the trial, but she said fingerprints and DNA taken from the truck were inconclusive.
Outside the presence of the jury Wednesday morning, Mondragon made a motion for a directed verdict, claiming a jury could not reasonably find Martinez guilty of any of the three charges, again citing a lack of physical evidence.
State District Judge Emilio Chavez denied the motion. “This is a difficult case given the nature and the timing of when Mr. Lopez was found, and given the fact Mr. Rael has subsequently passed away,” he said.
Chavez pointed out that even though Martinez never said he was driving, a jury could reasonably find that to be the case given Martinez’s statements to law enforcement and Rael’s previous testimony.
Regarding the charges of tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident, Chavez noted Martinez and Rael did remove the truck from the scene of the accident and said “at a minimum, when they sobered up … they should have reported that incident immediately.”
