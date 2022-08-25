Kody Martinez

Kody Martinez speaks with his attorney, Ben Mondragon, during his trial this week in the state District Court in Taos. A jury found Martinez guilty of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence after a friend was struck and killed in August 2021.

 Nathan Burton/The Taos News

TAOS — A jury found Kody Martinez, 29, guilty this week of two out of three charges he faced in a case accusing him of operating a vehicle that struck and killed Uvaldo "UV" Lopez in August 2021 in the mountains of southeastern Taos County.

After three hours of deliberations Wednesday, a jury found Martinez guilty of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. The jury deadlocked on a charge of homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and the lesser charge of reckless driving.

According to court documents, Martinez, Lopez and another man — Larry Rael — were drinking in the mountains on Aug. 20, 2021, when Lopez’s truck became stuck. While they attempted to free the truck, Lopez was struck and died, according to a law enforcement investigation.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community