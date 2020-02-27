A Santa Fe jury deliberated for two and a half hours Thursday before finding Eric Knee not guilty of sexually assaulting two boys in the showers at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex in 2015.
Knee embraced his lawyers following the verdict, while the boys and their family members fled the courtroom in tears.
The four-day trial was the third for Knee, 74, who was accused of touching the boys’ genitals in the showers at the city-run facility. The boys were 11 and 12 at the time.
His first trial ended in a mistrial in 2016 after jurors deadlocked 7-5 in favor of conviction. A second jury found Knee guilty in 2017.
But he was granted a new trial after his attorney, Dan Cron, discovered new evidence — finding and interviewing witnesses not identified by police who were in the locker room at the same time as the alleged incident and said they hadn't seen or heard anything out of the ordinary between Knee and the boys.
"We're very grateful for the attentiveness of the jury," Cron said. "They reached the correct verdict and we appreciate having had the opportunity to present a full case to the court and the jury. We're just very grateful for this judicial system that we have."
But the boys and their mothers were distraught following the verdict.
"Where is my justice system?" one of the boys said.
"I feel like the justice system failed the boys three times," said the boy's mother, whom The New Mexican is not naming to protect the identity of her son.
"We teach these kids to go tell when something happens to them, and look what's happened to these kids," she said. "How can they trust our legal system when they told? They told their mom, they told the police, they told a safe house interviewer, they told the manager at the pool, they told. And what happened ... nothing ... a pedophile walks out."
The mother of the other boy said she was disappointed the state had not been allowed to introduce evidence that Knee had been accused of similar behavior in the past.
According to statements prosecutors made in previous proceedings, Knee was banned from the city-owned Salvador Perez Recreation Center sometime in 2011 or 2012 after a patron called police to report he was behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner in the locker room while boys from a swim team were using the facility.
The District Attorney’s Office charged Knee with perjury after his first trial, accusing him of lying when he testified under oath that he had never faced prior complaints and had never been asked to leave a public recreation complex before the alleged Fort Marcy incident.
Ultimately, however, the office dismissed the perjury charge.
A prosecutor said at the time that the District Attorney's Office had reopened an investigation into the Salvador Perez allegations, but the state never filed new charges against Knee.
The boys' mothers have a pending civil case against Knee and the city of Santa Fe, accusing the city of failing to ensure the recreation complex is a safe place. They are seeking an unspecified amount in damages.
"This isn't over yet," one of the boys' mothers said Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.