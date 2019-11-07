Jury finds Laura Seeds guilty on six counts of election fraud

Laura Seeds stands next to her attorney, Marlow Hooper, while the verdict is read Thursday in her voter fraud case in state District Court in Santa Fe. Danielle Prokop/The New Mexican

A jury has found Laura Seeds of Española guilty on five felony counts in a case in which she was accused of voter fraud to help her husband secure his seat in a 2016 Española City Council election.

Laura Seeds twisted a rosary in her hand Thursday morning in state District Court in Santa Fe as jurors returned the guilty verdicts on one count of illegal possession of ballots, two counts of making a false statements and two counts of conspiracy to violate the city’s election code.

Jurors, who received the case Wednesday afternoon following a trial that began Oct. 31, deliberated for an hour and a half Thursday morning. They determined Laura Seeds, the wife of Española City Councilor Robert Seeds, was not guilty on three counts of illegal possession of ballots.

Robert Seeds whispered “wow” and shook his head as the guilty verdict was read, crossing and uncrossing his arms.

When asked for comment later, family members shoved reporters and said both Robert and Laura Seeds had no comment.

Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia said he respected the jury’s decision, and said the office would release a statement later.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

