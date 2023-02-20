022023 jw jones trial.jpg

Joseph Jones, right, enters District Judge T. Glenn Ellington's courtroom on Monday for the final day of his trial for the 2018 shooting death of Robert Romero, whom he's accused of shooting during a scuffle in Romero's backyard.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A jury of six women and six men deliberated for less than two hours Monday, following four days of testimony, before finding Joseph Jones guilty of felony murder in the shooting death of Robert Romero.

The jury also convicted Jones of aggravated burglary, a charge that was the basis for his count of first-degree felony murder, a crime defined as a killing that took place during the commission of another felony. 

Jones, 29, fatally shot Romero, 52, in the wee hours of a summer morning in 2018 in Romero's backyard. 