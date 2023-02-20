Joseph Jones, right, enters District Judge T. Glenn Ellington's courtroom on Monday for the final day of his trial for the 2018 shooting death of Robert Romero, whom he's accused of shooting during a scuffle in Romero's backyard.
A jury of six women and six men deliberated for less than two hours Monday, following four days of testimony, before finding Joseph Jones guilty of felony murder in the shooting death of Robert Romero.
The jury also convicted Jones of aggravated burglary, a charge that was the basis for his count of first-degree felony murder, a crime defined as a killing that took place during the commission of another felony.
Jones, 29, fatally shot Romero, 52, in the wee hours of a summer morning in 2018 in Romero's backyard.
Defense attorney Sydney West didn't dispute Jones was the person who killed Romero but argued the incident wasn't the result of a burglary gone wrong, as prosecutors claimed. Instead, she said the death might have been the result of Romero taking the law into his own hands when he caught Jones in his yard.
“When Mr. Romero saw a stranger running through his yard, it might have been his feeling that this was a burglar, but there’s no evidence to suggest that,” West said in her opening statement. “But he also might just have taken the law into his own hands.”
The case languished for more than two years before police identified Jones as suspect using still-evolving technology and techniques to analyze DNA he'd left behind at the scene.
