A Santa Fe County jury found Beverly Melendez, 66, guilty of second-degree murder Friday in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay in September 2019.
After a weeklong trial, jurors deliberated Thursday evening and most of Friday on whether Melendez had intentionally shot Enriquez-Garay while he was at a small party in the backyard of a home on Hopewell Street with his twin brother and friends.
Police testified they found a .22-caliber rifle, .22-caliber ammunition and a bag of empty vodka bottles in Melendez's Quapaw Street home, which sits just across an arroyo from the Hopewell property. They also found spent shell casings in her yard near a cinderblock wall that faces the property where the twin brothers were attending the party.
In an interview with police, Melendez told officers she had become frustrated with people living at the property after months of parties and loud generator noise that kept her from sleeping.
That night, she told Detective Jacob Parrish, she was "spooked" by the men sitting in a circle behind her home, grabbed her rifle and used a stepladder to look over her wall.
She said she did not fire a gun and couldn't remember making a 911 call in which she told dispatchers a "human sacrifice" had taken place.
The jury also found Melendez guilty of negligent use of a firearm.
