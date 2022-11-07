110122_JG_Griego2.jpg

Patricio Griego speaks with his attorneys last week during his trial at First Judicial District Court. Griego was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of his brother, Jimmy Griego. 

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

A Santa Fe jury convicted Patricio Griego of second-degree murder Monday in connection with the 2020 shooting death of his older brother.

The jury, comprised of five men and seven women, deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict in the four-day trial.

The conviction is a step down from the first-degree murder penalty prosecutors had sought in the case, but a step up from the voluntary manslaughter charge Griego's defense attorney had argued would be appropriate in light of the evidence.

Popular in the Community