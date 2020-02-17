A Santa Fe jury deliberated for less than two hours Monday before finding Mansoor Karimi guilty of vehicular homicide in the 2016 deaths of Ian Sweatt and Christopher Bryant after a fatal crash at the intersection of Camino Carlos Rey and Plaza Verde.
Karimi, 42, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide due to reckless driving and a count of failure to render aid at the scene of the accident after police say he ran a stop sign Dec. 16, 2016, and collided with Bryant’s sedan.
Prosecutor Kent Walhquist said Karimi was driving his black BMW 61 mph in a 25 mph zone when he ran through the four-way stop and T-boned Bryant's Chevrolet Colbalt, killing both men.
The trial lasted five days.
Defense attorney Tom Clark challenged the police work in the case and told jurors Bryant had alcohol and marijuana in his system when he died and may have been on his cellphone, but his arguments apparently were not enough to sway the jury of five women and seven men.
Karimi's family cried out in anguish when the jury foreman read the verdict. And Karimi's face contorted with emotion when District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered him into custody, despite a request from Clark that he be allowed to remain free pending sentencing.
Karimi faces up to 12 years in prison on the two convictions. The judge ordered a directed verdict on the failure to render aid charge Monday, saying the state hadn't presented enough evidence to prove that charge.
Two hours Sounds like a slam dunk. Perhaps the jury pool is fed up with this garbage. Drive responsibly or suffer the consequences.
