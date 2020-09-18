Redwolf Pope lifted his head and relaxed his shoulders as if in relief when the jury foreman announced he'd been found not guilty of kidnapping Friday. Pope bowed his head again when the foreman announced the jury had found him guilty of rape and voyeurism.
Santa Fe jurors deliberated for less than four hours before finding Pope guilty of rape and voyeurism but acquitting him of kidnapping — the most serious charge.
Pope could have been sentenced up to 18 years on the kidnapping charge, a first-degree felony. The rape and voyeurism charges — a third-degree felony and misdemeanor, respectively — carry a combined maximum penalty of four years in prison.
Prosecutors said Pope, 44, took photos and video of himself sexually assaulting a Seattle woman in a Santa Fe hotel room in 2017 while she was apparently unconscious.
The woman Pope was convicted of raping had asked him to give her a ride home from a party, according to evidence presented at trial.
She testified that Pope, an acquaintance, gave her a beverage when she entered his vehicle, and she didn't remember anything after that until she woke up in his hotel room the next morning.
Video shown at trial depicted a man whose face could not be seen — but who was wearing the red ribbons Pope had been photographed wearing during Indian Market celebrations leading up to the assault — raping his victim.
Deputy District Attorney Larissa Breen told jurors in her closing statement that each act of undressing, moving or posing the woman's body while she was incapacitated was an act of kidnapping.
Pope's Public Defender, Brad Kerwin, argued Pope was not guilty of kidnapping because the woman had willingly entered his vehicle.
"We always knew [the kidnapping] was going to be the toughest charge to prove," Mary Carmack-Altwies, district attorney-elect, said in a text message following the verdict Friday. "But we felt it was important to fight it."
"I would rather push a case of this nature to trial than acquiesce that the only crimes Pope committed was rape and voyeurism," Carmack-Altwies said in a subsequent email, "however the jury did not convict on kidnapping — I respect that decision and the trial process. ... However, it is an outrage that Pope is only facing [four] years for drugging and raping a woman whereas the kidnapping would have added 18 years to his sentence."
Kerwin said in a statement there were "multiple issues" with the case "and the court even sanctioned prosecutors a couple of times" and that he and co-counsel Rebecca Mnuk-Herrmann plan to appeal Pope's convictions.
The charges against Pope, filed in 2018, arose out of a joint investigation by police in Santa Fe and Seattle that began after Pope’s roommates came forward to Santa Fe police with videos that appeared to show him sexually assaulting unconscious women in both cities.
Pope — an actor and producer of Native films who prosecutors suggested in court also had held himself out to be a lawyer — has two rape cases pending in Seattle.
"Before the trial the Court ruled that the jury could not hear about the full extent of Pope's deviance including the number of victims and pending charges in Seattle," Carmack-Altwies said.
"No one 'wins' in this forum," Carmack-Altwies wrote, "we don’t go home and mark a tally. We do go home and know that our advocacy was not a failure ... he is facing [four] years as a serious violent offender and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life."
Pope will receive about two years credit toward his sentence for time he spent in custody awaiting trial and will serve his sentence in New Mexico before standing trial in Seattle.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.