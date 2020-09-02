TIERRA AMARILLA — A Northern New Mexico jury on Wednesday convicted John Powell of three counts of first-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting deaths of three people at a house in the small village of Canoñcito, near Dixon.
Powell, 36, admitted during testimony Tuesday that he and his brother, Roger Gage, were the two men captured on video shooting April Browne, 42; Abraham Martinez, 36; and Kierin Guillermin, 27.
Gage’s case has not been scheduled for trial.
The jury was out for less than three hours Wednesday before returning a verdict following closing statements.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
