TIERRA AMARILLA — A Rio Arriba County jury deliberated for less than three hours Wednesday afternoon before finding John Powell guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the execution-style slayings of three people near Dixon in 2018.
Powell, who shed tears during the trial, showed little emotion after hearing the jury's decision, simply nodding his head slightly as state District Judge Jason Lidyard read aloud the first guilty verdict.
Powell, 36, and his brother Roger Gage, 35, were caught on surveillance video shooting April Browne, 42; Abraham Martinez, 36; and Kierin Guillemin, 27, in Browne's home in the small village of Cañoncito, just a few miles from Dixon.
Powell and his girlfriend, Sonya Chavez, were former roommates of Browne's who moved out shortly before the shootings after Browne accused Chavez of stealing drugs from her, according to testimony presented at trial.
During Powell's trial, jurors saw surveillance footage of Powell and his brother shooting the victims at close range in Browne's home and stealing a safe from her bedroom.
Powell admitted on the witness stand that he shot Browne twice and Guillemin once.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Anastasia Martin said Powell and his brother planned the murders to steal heroin, methamphetamine and money from Browne, a drug addict and dealer.
During her closing argument, Martin told jurors the evidence pointed to premeditation, highlighting the fact that the brothers parked at the bottom of the hill, entered through an unlocked back door, arrived with loaded weapons and shot the victims in unison before stealing a safe Powell knew was in the home.
Powell's defense attorney, Sydney West, argued visitors to the house regularly parked at the bottom of the hill, the men were known to be armed at all times and they carried out the killings in full view of a surveillance camera — which Powell had installed himself.
West said the brothers had simply gone to the home to pick up some of Powell's belongings and impulsively committed the murders after an unexpected provocation, the nature of which was never clearly delineated in the five days of testimony leading up to closing arguments.
West asked jurors to find Powell not guilty on all charges except those related to Browne's death — she said he should be convicted of second-degree murder on that charge — arguing that even though Powell admitted shooting Guillemin, Gage had fired the first bullet that killed him.
Jurors could have reached a number of different findings in the case, as evidenced by the 78 pages of instructions Lidyard read to jurors before sending them to deliberate Wednesday.
They were tasked with determining whether Powell was guilty of three counts of premeditated first-degree murder or in the alternate three counts of felony murder — killings committed during the commission of another felony, in this case aggravated burglary.
Unlike most other charges, the jurors didn't need to unanimously agree on whether Powell planned the murders or committed them on impulse to convict him of first-degree murder.
They had the option of convicting him of first-degree murder if any combination of jurors agreed he either premeditated the murders or committed them while burglarizing the house.
For example, if half the jurors felt he planned the murders and the other half felt he carried them out during the commission of the burglary, their combined votes would still count as a first-degree murder conviction against Powell.
Lidyard announced jurors had unanimously found Powell guilty of both premeditated and felony murder on each of the three murder charges, as well as charges of aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit murder.
The jury of five women and seven men acquitted Powell of a charge of tampering with evidence connected to allegations he helped his brother bury the guns they used to carry out the slayings.
Chavez had testified that Gage buried the guns.
Powell was taken into custody by Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies following the verdict, and Lidyard said he'll sentence Powell in about 30 days.
Browne's sisters, Kiva Duckworth-Moulton and Jessica McKeon, tearfully embraced after the judge finished reading the jury's verdict.
"We hope this brings some closure to our family and their families and that we can move on and let this rest," Duckworth-Moulton said.
