A San Miguel County jury on Wednesday found Jennifer Doane, 52, guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting in 2019 of her boyfriend, Nikolas Wells, at the home they shared in Las Vegas, N.M.
The verdict, which came after about an hour and half of deliberations, followed a three-day trial in the 4th Judicial District Court, District Attorney Thomas Clayton said in a news release.
Doane, a traveling nurse, faces a sentence of up to 16 years in prison — 15 years on the murder count and a one-year firearm enhancement.
She was accused of shooting 42-year-old Wells point blank in the cheek during a fight in October 2019.
According to a criminal complaint, Las Vegas police arrived at the couple's home in response to Doane's call to 911 dispatchers reporting she had killed Wells.
As she walked out of the home, an officer asked who else was inside, and she replied, “Just my boyfriend that I killed,” the complaint said.
During an interview at the police station, Doane told an investigator she and Wells had been drinking vodka. She said Wells punched her in the stomach and then went to the bedroom, retrieved a revolver, sat beside her on the couch and pointed the gun at his head, demanding that she “pull the trigger.”
Doane said she then reached over and pulled the trigger.
During her testimony, however, Doane told jurors the shooting was an accident and she had been trying to take the gun away from him, according to the news release.
District Judge Michael Aragon has ordered a diagnostic evaluation of Doane before her sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled, the district attorney said in the news release.