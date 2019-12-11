Former Española teacher and convicted molester Gary Gregor interlocked his hands and squeezed until his knuckles were white as a jury read a guilty verdict for one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors say he could face up to six years in prison for the third-degree felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.
The jury deliberated for a little under two hours in the retrial of a molestation charge from 2006. A now 21-year-old woman accused Gregor, 63, of rubbing his groin on her body when she was in his second grade class at Fairview Elementary School over a decade ago. Gregor's trial in January on the same charge ended in a hung jury.
In her testimony last week, the victim said Gregor had a habit of keeping her inside for recess and asked her to “take a nap” with him multiple times, lying down behind her on a rug in the front of the classroom. She described how he made her “class president" and gave her a seat in a chair with wheels next to his desk. Behind that desk, she said, he would put his hand on her thigh.
The New Mexican does not identify victims of sexual assault.
In 2018, Gregor was sentenced to 108 years in prison after being convicted of a dozen counts of criminal sexual penetration and other charges when a jury found he raped and sexually assaulted two girls he taught in the fourth grade at the same school.
He faces another trial at the end of January for separate child rape charges brought by two former students from Santa Fe. He is accused of sexually abusing them around 2003-04 at Agua Fría Elementary School.
