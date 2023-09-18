A Santa Fe jury has awarded $650,800 to a former state Fire Marshal's Office employee after determining she endured retaliation and was not promoted because she was a woman.

Jurors awarded Carrie Ann DeAguero $400,800 for lost wages, according to a special verdict form, and $250,000 for emotional distress. As of Monday, the state had spent $386,579 litigating the matter, according to the General Services Department, bringing the price tag for the case to more than $1 million.

The jury returned its verdict in the case, filed in 2018, last week after a five-day trial.

