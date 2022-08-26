A jury determined Friday officials at Santa Fe Public Schools had retaliated against a former educator after she spoke up in 2017 about allegations of sexual misconduct against high school student athletes.

Jurors awarded former Santa Fe High School assistant principal Kelly Rinaldi nearly $800,000 in the 2020 lawsuit she filed against the district under the state's Whistleblower Protection Act.

"It was justice served," an emotional Rinaldi said after hearing the jury's verdict.

Popular in the Community