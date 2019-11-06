Jurors weighing Española voter fraud case

The trial of a campaign volunteer accused of voter fraud to secure her husband’s election in 2016 is wrapping up, as both the Attorney General’s Office and defense delivered closing arguments Wednesday.
Jury deliberations are expected to continue Thursday.
Laura Seeds, the wife of Española City Councilor Robert Seeds, took the stand for three hours Wednesday and she testified that she never handled any ballots and was concerned about impropriety.
“I always encouraged someone to be with someone else [while campaigning] so no one could accuse us of any wrongdoing,” she said.
Seeds was charged with 12 felony counts of violating the municipal election code when the trial started, but now faces eight felony charges. Those include falsifying election documents, conspiracy to violate the municipal election code, four counts of unlawful possession of absentee ballots and two counts of making false statements relative to the municipal election code.
The charges of unlawful possession of absentee ballots involved four groups of families. The first was Frank Serrano III, his wife, Daisy Serrano, and their daughter Yvonne Gonzales. The second was Ben Lopez. The third was the ballot for Jose Antonio Rael and the final counts related to Felix and Sadie DePaul.
Gonzales told the court last week that she had signed an absentee ballot application on behalf of her mother but said Laura Seeds or another campaigner, Dorothy Borrego, signed the second one on behalf of her father.
Seeds denied that, saying she saw Gonzales sign for her parents because she had power of attorney.
New Mexico voting statutes require applicants in absentee voting to sign their own paperwork, and does not allow for power of attorney.
Seeds said she was out of town when investigators say she mailed ballots, or delivered Felix and Sadie DePaul’s ballots, something Felix DePaul testified to.
Seeds took out an ad in the Española paper, the Rio Grande Sun, saying she worked “within the rules to encourage voter registration and get out the vote efforts” and called the Attorney General’s Office “corrupt,” and that the investigation and trial are a politically motivated “witch hunt.”
In closing arguments, Seeds’ attorney, Marlow Hooper, echoed that sentiment and said the investigations were incomplete.
“Witch hunt,” he said. “That’s exactly what this is against a campaign volunteer, plain and simple.”
Hooper added that investigators never spoke to postal workers about mailed absentee ballots or filed charges against other individuals such as Gonzales.
“Suspicion does not equal guilt under the law,” Hooper said.
Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia said Seeds believed the rules didn’t apply to her and it got in the way of her own goal.
“The saddest part about this case is that these people wanted to vote for Robert Seeds, and she could’ve just followed the rules,” Valencia said.
He added, “Laura Seeds follows her own rules.”
Robert Seeds lost a 2018 Española mayoral bid but still holds the District 4 City Council seat. He was elected to the Española council over incumbent Cory Lewis by a vote of 238-236. Seeds received 94 votes by absentee ballot while Lewis received 10 absentee votes.
That margin of two votes sparked voter fraud complaints in state District Court, with Lewis alleging that the signatures on nearly two dozen absentee ballots did not match the signatures on voter registration cards and that Robert Seeds’ supporters submitted fraudulent absentee ballots to steal the election.
A judge ruled that the evidence presented did not support Lewis’ allegations.
New Mexico State Police opened a criminal investigation into Laura Seeds and her husband’s former campaign assistant, Dyon Herrera, after then-Española City Clerk Anna Squires wrote a letter to the Secretary of State’s Office. In the letter, the clerk expressed concerns about irregularities with signatures on absentee ballots delivered by Laura Seeds and Herrera.
In February 2018, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Seeds and Herrera.
Herrera resolved election fraud charges against him by taking a plea deal right before the trial. The deal required him to testify against Laura Seeds.
Laura Seeds and her husband declined to comment Wednesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.