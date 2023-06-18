Ajalejandra Avila of the Santa Fe Breakers performs Sunday during the annual Juneteenth event on the Plaza. Juneteenth, observed June 19, honors the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay in Texas and announced the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved Black people.
The Santa Fe Plaza was filled with music, joy and hope Sunday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered for the city’s third annual Juneteenth celebration.
Speakers reminded the crowd, however, of the violence and racism Black Americans continue to face in the nation, even as it celebrates freedom and independence on the newest federal holiday, officially observed Monday.
Several people attending the event cited the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020. Nikesha Breeze, who is also Black, said the Floyd tragedy brought extra awareness to “the historic oppression of Black folks in the United States … more acknowledgement of the horrors of our past.”
Alyssa Frye told the crowd she wanted the collective energy at Sunday’s event to “uplift and pay homage to the Black people indigenous to the continent of Africa and other lands whose bodies were stolen and transported, unwillingly by force, where their bodies were exploited through unpaid labor to build the economic wealth of the nation.”
She also asked the crowd to honor the Indigenous people in the U.S. and the land they hold sacred.
Juneteenth, observed June 19, honors the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay in Texas and announced the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved Black people — 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. While celebrations of the event had been held in Texas and in many other communities throughout the nation for more than 150 years, it wasn’t recognized as a federal holiday until 2021. That was the year the first celebration was held in Santa Fe.
Organizer Raashan Ahmad, a local artist and DJ and a founding member of the Santa Fe-based advocacy and arts organization Earthseed Black Arts Alliance, said Sunday’s crowd was the largest he’s seen, with an estimated 500 people on the Plaza around 6 p.m.
This year’s event included vendors as a new feature. The Santa Fe City Council approved a measure late last year allowing commercial operations on the Plaza for Juneteenth celebrations, Santa Fe Pride festivities — coming next weekend — and Indigenous Peoples Day events.
Ahmad said the addition of vendors “absolutely” helped boost attendance.
The event, held in conjunction with the summer Plaza concert series, featured legendary singer and dancehall DJ Sister Nancy.
The crowd ranged from infants to elderly veterans who moved their feet slowly to the Afrobeats provided by several DJs.
Nari Kaigziabiher, 13, one of the younger members of the crowd, said Juneteenth was a “momentous event.”
“That was a huge thing for my ancestors,” said Kaigziabiher, who is Black. “Now it’s a celebration.”
“To have an event centered on Black oppression, freedom, joy, expression is everything,” said dancer and artist Chelsee Stewart of Santa Fe.
Looking around the Plaza at the many Black people in the community who had come out for the event, Stewart smiled and said, “It’s like I get to watch my family all around me.”
Simesha McEachern, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, said Sunday’s celebration was “all about being seen and having a feeling we’re part of the community. We know we are, but [for others], it’s nice to know we’re here. What a joyous occasion.”
Breeze called Juneteenth “an essential and important celebration for African American people, and it’s significant to celebrate it here on the Plaza.”
Katie Davis, who is white, was visiting Santa Fe from Northern California and said she was “happily surprised you guys are celebrating Juneteenth.” She said there is a lot of awareness of the holiday where she lives.
Asked why the celebration is important, Davis said, “Because equality and freedom is everything, right?”