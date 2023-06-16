Hours of operation at a number of offices, institutions and businesses will be affected by the observance Monday of Juneteenth, a national holiday.

• Most nonemergency federal, state, city and county offices, as well as most banks and financial institutions, will be closed.

• Santa Fe County and city offices will be closed.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.