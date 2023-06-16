Juneteenth closings The New Mexican Robert Nott General Assignment Reporter Author email Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hours of operation at a number of offices, institutions and businesses will be affected by the observance Monday of Juneteenth, a national holiday.• Most nonemergency federal, state, city and county offices, as well as most banks and financial institutions, will be closed.• Santa Fe County and city offices will be closed.• Santa Fe public libraries, recreation centers and courts will be closed.• Santa Fe Trails buses will operate on a holiday schedule.• The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will run on a weekday schedule. • There will be no residential trash or recycling collection. Collection will slide forward to the next day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Nott General Assignment Reporter Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat. Author email Follow Robert Nott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEl Niño’s arrival no guarantee of wet winter for Northern New MexicoLongtime Regal cinema on Zafarano Drive closes; new one expected in late NovemberEarly morning crash kills 31-year-old motherLas Vegas, N.M., school board member arrested on suspicion of harassmentTrump's Santa Fe lawyer faces disbarment hearingCity vehicle auction an opportunity for those with 'imagination'River trip that turned fatal led by Santa Fe outfitterSanta Fe man charged with groping teen girlSanta Fe rolls out robot to help keep schools safeMovie inspired by La Llorona myth filming in Madrid ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat You go, girl: Asha the wolf defies arbitrary boundary Will Webber Baseball is more fun when it's fast Rescue Report Cat takes long, winding journey to permanent home High Desert Table Rhubarb: Pickled perfection